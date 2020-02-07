Remnants: Dunkaroos bounce back; RXBAR provides a clean Valentine’s Day treat

Leftovers is our look at some of the product ideas that pop up everywhere – some are intriguing, some sound great and some are the kind of ideas we would never dream of. We can’t write about everything we get, so here are the leftovers from our inbox.

Dunkirk bounces back

A popular snack from the 90s makes a comeback.

General Mills revives Dunkaroos, its characteristic graham cracker cookies with a vanilla glaze and rainbow sprinkles to dip after eight years. The company announced the snack again this summer on a blog post this week.

Dunkaroos was first introduced to the market in 1992 under the Betty Crocker brand of General Mills. Originally the differently shaped cookies were delivered with chocolate or vanilla glaze, according to General Mills. By 1993, Dunkaroos had four flavors of frosting, including Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon, Peanut Butter and the widely popular Rainbow Sprinkles.

Brad Hiranaga, Chief Brand Officer of General Mills for North America, told The New York Times that the company took the product off the US shelves in 2012 because the company focused on healthier snacks. But, he said, there has been a comeback going on for years because it receives “thousands of consumer requests for the product.”

Because they went off the shelf, Dunkaroo fans in the US ordered them online from other countries. General Mills Canada even went as far as launching a website called Smugglaroos, which encouraged Canadians traveling to the United States to bring Dunkaroos across the border for Americans who didn’t have them in stores, according to The Globe and Mail. The Smugglaroos website is no longer active.

Big Food has worked in recent years to restart older brands and breathe new life into them, because nostalgia has become a major selling point for consumers. By turning back time and bringing shoppers a snack from the past, sentimental consumers can open their wallets. It has been a strategy for products such as Twinkies from Hostess Brands. That now seems to be the goal for Dunkaroos.

But should consumers be concerned that the snack will be taken off the shelves again? Hiranaga doesn’t seem to think so.

“We are very committed to launching them,” he told The Times. “So you don’t have to worry right now to smash them in and put them in your zombie apocalypse safe.”

– Lillianna Byington

Cupid strikes with Valentine’s Day RXBAR

Forget the candy, flowers or jewelry. What you really want on this Valentine’s Day is to respond to one of the most popular trends in food: snack bars.

On Valentine’s Day, RXBAR encourages people to “skip the conversation and choose the date that would never be in their dating profile.” The new Chocolate Raspberry RXBAR contains real, simple ingredients such as proteins, nuts and natural dates. The limited edition bar is sold at selected Whole Foods stores.

“Nothing says Valentine’s Day like berries with chocolate,” said Jim Murray, president of RXBAR, in a statement. “With the new Chocolate Raspberry RXBAR we give fans a better way for you to enjoy, whether it’s for someone special or to treat themselves.”

For those consumers who really want to impress their significant others this Valentine’s Day, the Kellogg brand offers a variety package exclusively for sale on its website. The collection includes some of the brand’s most delicious protein bars – Chocolate Sea Salt, Chocolate Raspberry and Chocolate Cherry – “making a gift that will surely delight you.”

Consumers are expected to hand out a record gift amount for Valentine’s Day this year, with a spending forecast of $ 27.4 billion, an increase of 32% over last year’s record of $ 20.7 billion, according to data from the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics. Spending on sweets before February 14 is forecast at $ 2.4 billion.

With so much money for it, Valentine’s Day remains a lucrative way for many food companies to make money.

Last year the Oreo cookie from Mondelez sold a sweet and spicy flavored cream variety decorated with sayings such as “Dunk In Love”, “Let’s Twist”. “XOXO Oreo” and “Dear Cupid Send Oreo.” The cookies came with a set of holiday stickers. This year, candy giant Hershey offers a Valentine’s Day tin full of Hershey’s Miniatures, Kisses and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Miniatures.

For food and beverage companies that want to boost sales, holidays, or memorable moments such as Christmas, Easter, Four July, and Halloween, are simple ways to roll out customized versions of existing treats for a limited time. It is no wonder that CPG companies come up with a unique product such as the RXBAR to chase consumers who are struck by the arrow of Cupid.

– Christopher Doering

Ripple Foods

Make ripples in vegetable ice

One of the first brands that made consumers realize that peas were more than just a side dish goes to the freezer section.

Ripple, who made a splash with his pea protein milk launched in 2016, adds an ice line to his portfolio. RIpple’s ice cream is made with the brand’s distinctive pea protein, as well as coconut oil to make the texture look more like milk ice cream.

The ice cream that comes out this week in Sprouts Farmers Markets is available in five flavors: Vanilla, Chocolate, Cinnamon Churro, Mint Chip and Cookies & Cream. Depending on the taste, Ripple Ice Cream has 230 to 250 calories per serving.

This is not the first line extension for the brand, which is usually identified by the strikingly rounded shape of the milk jugs and the high protein content. Over the past four years, Ripple has been expanded with yogurt, half and half, superfood drinks, barista-style milk for frothing and sour cream. This is the first extension to the dessert or indulgence sector.

Many other dairy alternatives extend to other product lines, showing that they can do more than the milk or yogurt for which they first became known. This week, Forager Project, known for its cashew-based yogurt and milk, expanded to include oat milk, grain-free grains and chips, yogurt with probiotics, and butter. Kite Hill, which began as a vegan cheese maker and is now in the nut-based yogurt and dip room, has added coconut milk yogurt and sour cream to its portfolio. And even older players come in different parts of the vegetable game, with Unilever Ben & Jerry making ice cream from sunflower-seed butter.

Vegetable ice cream is a potentially lucrative category, so it is a wise place for Ripple to expand its brand. According to the Plant Based Foods Association, the dollar sales of vegetable ice cream and frozen novelties were worth $ 304 million in the year prior to April 2019 – an increase of 26% over the previous year.

And while alternative dairy is becoming more popular, the brand that is best known for pea protein fills a niche in the freezer section. While other brands of vegetable ice cream use pea protein as an ingredient – Unilever’s Magnum and Ben & Jerry’s, just like McConnell’s small California creamery – none of the companies that place the legumes in the center of their product are creamed. For many consumers, Ripple means pea protein and it is now easier for them to get their peas for dessert.

– Megan Poinski