If there was ever a competition for “Most Popular Version of Windows,” I suspect there are two candidates competing for the best trophy: Windows 7 and Windows XP. If I had to bet on which of the two would win, I would give a nod to Windows 7. Although many people loved XP, especially compared to Vista, many people saw Windows 7 as a real upgrade to XP for a variety of reasons, including DirectX 11 support, jumping lists, better security, a new taskbar with attachable applications and better multi-purpose applications. core CPU support.

All good things come to an end, however, and on January 14, 2020, Windows 7 comes into its own. After this date, Microsoft will no longer provide security updates for Windows 7. Although the company may make a handful of limited exceptions to this policy, such as for Windows XP, it no longer offers regular updates in the form. The operating system does not stop working, but it does get patches. That probably doesn’t make much difference on 1 February, but it can make quite a difference within a year or two. People who still use Windows 7 today have a few different options:

Install Windows 10: Although the free Microsoft upgrade program was technically terminated in July 2016, the company never bothered to terminate it. You can still upgrade a Windows 7, Windows 8 or Windows 8.1 system to Windows 10 for free. Use the Microsoft Media Installation Tool and choose to upgrade your existing OS installation.

Install Windows 8.1: If you hate Windows 10 but want to stay in the MS ecosystem, you can find a copy of Windows 8.1 and upgrade instead. There is no free path to do this unless you use Windows 8.0 and read this story for fun, but Windows 8.1 is supported until January 10, 2023. Disadvantages of this approach include crashing on Windows 8, no DX12 support, and have to find a new development solution within three years.

Install Windows 10 and run Windows 7 in a VM: This is one of those things that is technically possible, but I doubt if anyone actually does that. You can use a Windows 10 VM client to load a Windows 7 virtual machine. VM performance is usually lagging behind native desktop and GPU acceleration options may be limited depending on the VM solution you use, but you can use Windows 7 this way.

Install Linux: I’ll be pissed off by angry penguinistas if I don’t mention this as a valid option. There is a wide variety of Linux distributions, but some of the most popular are Linux Mint, Debian and Ubuntu. Manjaro, based on Arch Linux, is another fairly popular variant.

Go Apple: If you hate Windows 10 and don’t want to use Linux, you have the option to choose Apple. The advantage of Apple is that the company is really good at cross-product compatibility. The disadvantage of Apple is the price and to a certain extent the quality of recent times. Apple may have replaced the keyboard on the new 16-inch MacBook, but the other systems still use the third version of a fundamentally flawed design.

Go back to Windows for workgroups 3.11: It’s like WOPR always said: the only way to win is not to play. In this case, you refuse to play by rejecting any form of modern computing and returning to an operating system that is so old that you have to pay attention to it in old Usenet messages. You are a rebel. You don’t need things like 64-bit support or a modern GPU. Do you remember when 640 × 480 was enough for everyone!

Why Windows for workgroups 3.11? Because – amazingly – this is actually possible with relatively modern hardware. In 2016, Yeo Kheng Meng installed Windows 3.11 on an IBM Thinkpad 2009 with an Intel T9400 (Core 2 Duo, 2.53 GHz, dual-core). Admittedly, he also built his own sound card to have Windows 3.11 audio, so it’s possible he has a little more passion for this type of project than you. This is actually a terrible idea. Do not attempt to calculate this way. You won’t like it.

