It is difficult to imagine a hazard! without Alex Trebek.

Thanks to his 36 years of existence as the moderator of the popular game show, the likeable Canadian has become a TV legend. Although Trebek will always be synonymous with the program, another man hosted Jeopardy! First: actor and radio personality, Art Fleming.

Fleming, a retired college athlete, became a radio host after serving in the Navy during World War II. This was followed by constant acting, including a variety of TV roles and commercials. In particular, an advertising spot, a spot for Trans World Airlines (TWA), hit the waves in the early 1960s.

Around this time, Merv Griffin, already a successful singer and independent talk show host, started a new game show idea called What’s the Question? The concept turned the traditional quiz show upside down. Instead of a question and answer – asking participants to answer important questions about prices – what is the question? would be an A&Q that provides answers and challenges participants to ask the question.

Griffin developed the idea after talking to his then wife Julann. The two discussed the quiz show scandals that plagued many programs in the 1950s. “Why don’t you do a show where you give the participants the answers?” Julann suggested. “Sure, and I’ll end up in slammer,” Griffin quipped. “Suppose I said ‘5,280 feet,'” continued Julan, to which Griffin replied, “How many feet in a mile?” From these humble beginnings, the framework of the structure of Jeopardy!

Griffin was in the early stages of production when Fleming caught his eye in the above-mentioned TWA commercial. Fascinated, the game show producer invited the actor to have lunch with him and his wife.

“He told us stories about his successes in World War II and his colorful experiences in almost all areas of show business,” Griffin recalled in his memory of the first meeting with Fleming. More importantly, the actor was “a walking encyclopedia with interesting and often opaque information”. The couple were convinced that they had found their host.

“When Merv and Julann approached me for the first time, I thought the show could last three or four weeks,” Fleming admitted in an interview with Sports Illustrated in 1989. It sounds perverse. ‘Well, it took 13 years – 2,858 shows. ‘

Although Fleming had no experience hosting game shows, he took on this role. The actor’s agent is said to have told him to behave “like a game show host,” which the Thespian took to heart. Pilot episodes received important notices from the network, stating that if the show was to be successful the questions would have to be answered. Griffin ignored these complaints and went to work with his vision.

On March 30, 1964, Fleming was the daily version of Jeopardy! broadcast its first episode. The show was soon to be a success and was an integral part of NBC’s daily program until January 3, 1975.

Fleming continued to host the next iterations, a weekly night edition, and a modernized “brand new” version of Jeopardy !, both of which aired in the late 1970s, although neither found an audience. Until the beginning of the 80s, danger! was no longer on TV.

But in 1984, given the popularity of the Trivial Pursuit board game and its own success with Wheel of Fortune, Griffin decided to go Jeopardy! back as a nightly syndicated program. Fleming was asked to repeat his role as a host, but declined. The location played a role in his decision as the proud New Yorker didn’t like how the show production was moved to Hollywood.

“The New Yorkers are alive – they know what’s going on in the world,” the former host later explained. How is your tennis game Are these Gucci clothes? And then you look at each other. ‘

Trebek was to replace Fleming and start a run spanning more than three decades.

The original moderator of Jeopardy! Was proud of his contribution to the show until his death in 1995. Still, Fleming admitted that his version of the game show was fun because it didn’t take himself too seriously. “For me, Jeopardy has always been a great party game,” said the former host. “That’s all it is. I mean, you don’t do open-heart surgery. It’s a fun way to fill up 30 minutes of airtime, but basically fluff.”