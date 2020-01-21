Reminder: HP's 'cheap' Instant Ink program requires monthly payments, constant monitoring

This site can earn partner commissions through the links on this page. Terms of Use.

HP launched a new “Instant Ink” program last November. I didn’t pay much attention to it then and apparently a number of other people didn’t either. Some customers have accidentally discovered that they have signed up for a monthly service that you must purchase indefinitely if you plan to continue using an Instant Ink printer.

Last month I canceled a random fee for $ 4.99 per month from HP called “InstantInk”. I wasn’t sure what it was for. I’ve had it for over a year but had no idea what it did.

Instant Ink is the idea of ​​HP “Print as a service”. This works as follows:

You choose a printing plan that meets your needs. If you print 15 or fewer pages per month, you don’t have to pay anything for Instant Ink. If you pay $ 3, you can print 50 pages, roll up to 100 pages that you have not used and purchase the right to print 10 extra pages for just $ 1. This scales to $ 20 for 700 pages. The number of pages per dollar is 16.6 for the $ 3 plan and 35 for the $ 20 plan. Everything with ink counts as a page.

There are some good points for Instant Ink, including:

No contract (service is from month to month)

HP monitors the printer’s ink levels and automatically sends out new cartridges before you run out

You can print in color for the same price per sheet as in black and white, without calculating the cost of photo paper.

Less risk (at least in theory) that the ink runs out at a critical moment. I suspect this is the reason that the $ 19.99 plan comes with a spare set of cartridges – HP is aware that a company may suddenly have to print hundreds of pages.

It seems to be optional on any printer except the HP Tango, which requires Instant Ink to work. If you are aware of other products that require this, you can make a noise below. HP is working hard on the idea, but does not yet seem to make it mandatory for all product lines.

These are the disadvantages:

The printer requires a constant internet connection for Instant Ink to work.

You cannot turn pages that you have paid for an indefinite period (you can adjust your subscription)

You literally pay someone an ongoing fee for the privilege of printing at a full price a product that you have purchased in a store.

Every amount of ink counts as a page. Do you want to print a test sheet? That’s a page. Accidentally end up with a letter printed on an otherwise blank sheet? Still counts as a page.

Instant Ink only competes with the ink costs of the printer if you print a lot of photos, and most people don’t. Good photo paper is also more expensive than regular paper, which would benefit part of the savings.

The structure of the overpaid costs is insane. You must carefully manage your print volume over your print plan to avoid them, because an additional rate of 5 to 10 cents on the cost per sheet of a printer will ruin the benefits of this service. The $ 3 / month subscription offers basic printing costs of 6 cents per sheet, while the $ 20 / month plan brings this to 2.8 cents per sheet, but if you have to buy extra paper, both numbers will no longer be competitive. According to William Harrel’s HP Office Jet Pro 9015 AIO Review, this is the way old-fashioned ink buying relates to using Instant Ink on that device:

If you purchase the highest yield of XL ink cartridges for this AIO (2,000 pages in black and white and 1,600 pages in color), each black and white page will cost you around 2.2 cents and each color print will take around 8.8 cents. Subscribe to the company’s Instant Ink subscription with the highest yield (700 pages for $ 19.99 per month, with every 20 extra pages for $ 1), each page costs 2.9 cents … That’s why Instant Ink delivers colorful , content-heavy pages at the best value …

For comparison: the operating costs of the Epson WF-4720 are 2.7 cents in black and white and 8 cents in color. The Canon TR8520, a five-ink printer, will carry you considerably more than that. And the Brother MFC-J995DW, one of the company’s INKvestment Tank models, gives you just under 1 cent for black pages and just under 5 cents for color.

There seems to be very little benefit for this type of solution. Instant Ink’s low-end plans are not price-competitive with alternative customer solutions (previously referred to as “buying a printer”), and the parent plans would make you pay $ 240 a year to use a device that you already have for Purchased $ 180. Yes, you will receive ink cartridges, but I suspect that HP has carefully adjusted the price per page to your own ink cartridge costs. Unless you intend to print photo albums of an entire page, I would not look for an HP Instant Ink printer. It might be handy, but it doesn’t seem to be particularly cheap.

