Remembering the explosion of the Challenger space shuttle

Tuesday marks the 34th anniversary of the explosion of the space shuttle Challenger, a disaster that killed five NASA astronauts and two payload specialists 73 seconds after launch. A cold weather O-ring failure condemned the shuttle even before it leaves the launch pad. seconds after the start of the mission, a flame was seen breaking the solid rocket propellant that would ultimately lead to the catastrophic explosion that claimed the lives of astronauts Dick Scobee, Michael Smith, Ronald McNair, Ellison Onizuka, Gregory Jarvis , Judith Resnick and teacher Christa McAuliffe. Their names have been added to the NASA Kennedy Space Center Space Memorial Mirror. The incident resulted in a 32-month suspension of NASA’s shuttle program and the creation of the Rogers Commission, a group created by Ronald Reagan to investigate what didn’t work. Millions of Americans watched the tragedy take place on live TV. Many were watching because of McAuliffe, who would have been the first professor in space. McAuliffe’s lost lessons were finally taught in space in 2018. Astronauts Joe Acaba and Ricky Arnold performed some of its experiments from the International Space Station. In 2019, President Donald Trump signed a bill who will create a commemorative $ 1 coin to honor McAuliffe.

(Back row, left to right) Ellison S Onizuka, Sharon Christa McAuliffe, Gregory B Jarvis, Judith A Resnik. (Front row, left to right) Michael J Smith, Francis R Scobee and Ronald E McNair. The seven were killed when the Challenger shuttle exploded during takeoff on January 28, 1986.

