Remembering Kobe: Warriors and Lakers fans meet at the SF Chase Center before the game

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) – Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash 13 days ago.

Tonight the Golden State Warriors played against the Lakers and honored the NBA legend with a special pre-game video.

In a sea of ​​blue, yellow, gold and purple, many sang “Kobe, Kobe”. Warriors fan Javier Preciado was at the game with his brother Michael Torres, a Lakers fan.

“I pay my respect. Many of them, like my brother, cannot go to LA. They are in town and show respect when you can,” said Preciado.

RELATED Memory of Kobe Bryant: A special night in Oakland against the Golden State Warriors

Respect seen and felt throughout the Chase Center. “Today it is Staples North,” said Preciado.

Over 18,000 T-shirts were placed on each chair in the Chase Center, including Bryant’s No. 8 and No. 24 in Laker’s colors and Gianna’s No. 2. Below the numbers are nine white stars that symbolize the nine people on board died during the flight.

“He put in the hard work to beat my team. I hated it when he (Kobe) beat the Warriors, but that’s hard work he did to show up at 4am in front of his teammates,” said Preciado ,

Stephen Curry also recognizes Bryant, who wears Bryants # 24.

RELATED: Basketball fans in the Bay Area talk about it and cry over the loss of Kobe Bryant

“It was so close to all of us. Everyone grieved, and I found that our organization honored Kobe and Gianna and the seven other victims who died,” said Steve Kerr, Warriors coach.

During the night, both Warriors and Lakers fans told stories about Bryant and his legacy.

“The family always comes first,” said Warriors fan Ruffo Ibarra.

“Mamba’s mentality head down and give it everything we’ve got,” said Lakers fan, Sadem Kahan.

RELATED: Warriors, Bay Area Sports World responds to Kobe Bryant’s death

Torres said he was constantly inspired by the Bryant family values ​​and proud to be a father of girls like the NBA star.

“I am the epitome of a girl’s father. I have four daughters and two granddaughters” and added: “Thank you, Kobe, for inspiring me to be the father that I am. Because I have followed everything, Kobe. I miss you, Kobe. ” said Torres.

Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.

,