Remember the first voice – and the Utah woman who spoke it

SALT LAKE CITY – A hundred and fifty years ago this Friday – on Valentine’s Day 1870 – a 23-year-old school teacher from Salt Lake named Seraph Young got up early so she had time to stop before she started working at the University of Deseret that day.

What was so important? A new dress for that night’s party? Did she pick up flowers? Maybe some candy?

No. Valentine’s Day had nothing to do with it.

Seraph stopped at the town hall so she could vote.

No woman in America had ever done that before.

* * *

If someone makes a lot of it, it is lost in history. But probably not. It was only four days ago that the territorial legislature of Utah on February 10, 1870 approved the law that gave women in Utah the right to vote, or the right to vote, and only two days ago that Gov. S.A. Mann signed it in law.

In total, only 25 women went to the town hall to vote in the Salt Lake City municipal elections on that historic Valentine’s Day – in stark contrast to the more than 2,000 women who would vote six months later in the general territorial elections, because everyone had time to realize that this was real and not a trick.

You could forgive women for being wary. America has been around for almost a century. There had been a Revolutionary War and a Civil War boldly fighting for freedom, but none of it meant that women were given the freedom to vote.

When a woman finally started the parade – in Salt Lake City, from all places – that woman was Seraph Young.

She was a typical Utahn by the standards of 1870. She was born on the way to the Salt Lake Valley in the fall of 1846 when members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints fled persecution in Illinois. She was one of the first permanent settlers on the territory. Her great-uncle was Brigham Young. She was educated – hence her position as a teacher at the school that would become the University of Utah – and, when she cast her vote, single.

Seraph married in 1872, two years after her historic voice, when a civil war veteran named Seth Ford came to Utah Territory on the newly completed transcontinental railroad. They had three children and stayed in Salt Lake City for a number of years, when Ford found work as a printer. But then his eyesight failed due to civil war injuries, and the family moved east to be with the Ford family.

Grid view

Seraph Young Ford, the first American woman to vote, is depicted around 1927, when she was 81 years old. Ron Fox

A tombstone that marks the grave of Seraph Young Ford, the first woman to vote in America, is depicted at the Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. The name of Ford is misspelled on the tombstone and members of the Utah organization Better Days 2020 lobby the White House to correct the spelling mistake and add the inscription that she was the first woman to vote after voting rights. Ron Fox

Seraph Young, the first American woman to vote, is depicted on a photo of Deseret News around 1870. Ron Fox

Life was not easy for the first American woman to vote. Her husband became completely blind and the family gave musical concerts on street corners to make ends meet.

Seth died in 1910 and was buried, with full rights as Union Army veteran, at Arlington National Cemetery. When Seraph died in 1938 at the age of 91, she joined him there. When they placed her name on the other side of her husband’s headstone under the heading “His Wife,” her name was spelled incorrectly – Seratm instead of Seraph.

Based on the fact that no one should have misspelled his name on his tombstone, and especially not the first American woman to vote, Better Days 2020, the organization in Utah that celebrates the entire state on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of women’s suffrage, the problem is trying.

According to Ron Fox, a member of the board of Better Days 2020, Katherine Kitterman, a professional historian, contacted Arlington Cemetery about confirming the tombstone by not only spelling Seraph’s name correctly, but also the fact that they first woman was in modern America to cast a vote.

In addition, Fox has sought the help of President Donald Trump.

“I sent a letter to the President and spoke to the White House,” Fox said last week, “They are anticipating the request and taking it very seriously.”

This week, numerous events are planned in the Utah Women Suffrage Week to commemorate the historic events of 10-14 February 1870.

They include a day of song, poetry and memories that are organized in the Capitol by Gov. Gary Herbert and first lady Jeanette Herbert on Wednesday 12 February; and a commemorative walk and voter registration on Valentine’s Day, Friday, February 14 – the day of the first vote.

The walk includes a stop at Council Hall, the building where Seraph Young stood in line 150 years ago to write history. Across the street in the Capitol, there is a mural painted by David Koch in 2007 that recreates the scene of the First Vote. Depicted is a young Seraph Young, completely dressed up with somewhere to go and dropping her vote in the polls. And nobody told her she couldn’t do it.

CORRECTION: In an earlier version of this story, it was incorrectly stated that the historical vote of Seraph Young took place 170 years ago. It was 150 years ago. Also, the commemorative walk on Friday, February 14 will not include a stop at the Capitol to view the David Koch mural.