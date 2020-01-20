Remember Phil Madeira inspired by New Orleans: listen to me

Musician, producer and songwriter, Phil Madeira has been a respected member of the Nashville music community for almost 40 years and, since 2008, has led the support group of Emmylou Harris, the Red Dirt Boys. He has also performed on numerous recordings and written songs for a wide range of artists, including Alison Krauss, Amy Grant, Toby Keith, Mindy Smith and the Civil Wars, who won a Grammy in 2014 for the single “From This Valley “.

While Madeira’s solo recordings are not as voluminous as his cumulative session work, they reveal an artist steeped in jazz, blues and Americana who conveys the complexity of the human condition with lyrics that are as deeply poetic as ‘They are direct and conversational. “His words celebrate life and love while recognizing the sorrow inherent in both,” said Harris. “They always make me smile.”

On February 14, Madeira will release Open Heart, the sequel to their 2018 LP Providence, which pays homage to their birthplace in Rhode Island and was recorded with the Red Dirt Boys. The title of the next LP, and its release day, suggest meditations on love and romance, and that is certainly part of the story. But grief also makes its way through the material.

“Well after recording Open Heart, it occurred to me that most of these songs were written in the denial phase of my partner’s decade-long death,” says Madeira, referring to Nashville writer-therapist Merrill Farnsworth, who died of cancer in 2017.

Madeira tackles the loss of front with “Remember Me”, a delicious mix of jazz inspired by New Orleans, delivered with a romantic and moving affection and imbued with the lyricism of Randy Newman. “Remember me when you hear this song, maybe in your sleep after your long departure,” sings Madeira. “You have entered my soul, I cannot say how / Your heartbeat resonates in me here and now.”

“When I wrote this, I was really saying goodbye to the relationship that helped give birth to these songs, but I strangely say hello to the curious heat of my grief,” says Madeira. “There are so many facets in” Remember Me. “I could sing in my own heart in a certain way, especially when I write:” When you don’t have a voice, you can’t sing or speak at – above the background noise. “And that’s why we create; to give wings to voices that have been anchored.”

“Remember Me”, recorded live with Madeira on vocals and piano, with Bryan Owings on drums and Chris Donohue on bass, also features voices from Madeira’s collaborator and frequent friend, Cindy Morgan. “Why she is not as famous as Dolly, I will never know,” he notes. “She has the same purity of soul and voice.”