Remember Hummers? They are back and abandon their gas-hungry ways

General Motors brings back the Hummer, almost a decade after the disappearance of the brand. This time, the Hummer will live a new life as an all-electric pickup. GM is also investing in a splashy advertising campaign. This will show the Hummer in a Super Bowl announcement in February, a source familiar with the plan confirmed to CNN Business. The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the story on Friday, said the company had hired basketball star LeBron James to help him. The Super Bowl is a common battleground for car brands like Kia, Mercedes-Benz and GM to show off their vehicles. The new Hummer pickup truck is expected to hit the market in early 2022 and will be sold under the GMC Truck and SUV brand in small quantities, the same source confirmed. GM initially shut down Hummer in 2010 after the company filed for bankruptcy and sought to remove some of its more expensive brands. The Hummer is technically making a comeback in its name, but GM is not yet planning to bring the brand back entirely. be fuel efficient. And it can target environmentalists, the biggest detractors of the old Hummer. The other qualities of the brand will remain: the new pickup will probably be robust and robust.

