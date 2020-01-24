[Photo by: Micki Harris]

In December 2019, Rematch five pop-punk pieces announced the signing of Lost Music Collective, Vinnie Fiorello’s label Less than Jake. In the wake of their latest EP To start all over, the group is ready to transform 2020 into their year. After the group’s exit in 2018, Broken steps, they traveled to the UK to write and record their second year, scheduled for a February 28 release.

Rematch has teamed up with AltPress to exclusively present their new video, “Live A Little”.

“Live A Little” documents the tiny reverses of daily life such as overzealous neighbors, a minor mudguard or a common work of 9 to 5 hours. Finally, the narrator of the video – portrayed by singer Alex Vito – struggles against these drawbacks.

“The lyrics to this song were absolutely a collaborative effort,” said guitarist Mike Stranczek. “We ended up on the other side of the world, working with two exceptional producers on songs that we really care about, so it was only fitting that we write this song out of your daily routine and avoid complacency . Life can be much more rewarding when you step out of your comfort zone. “Live A Little” is for anyone who wants to make a positive difference in their lives. We are here with you! “

Although he had traveled the world to record their EP together, the group had a fixed goal in mind when it came to writing and recording “Live A Little”.

“The goal we had in writing” Live A Little “was to find something fun to listen to,” says Stranczek. “We started with an electronic loop, and the instrumentalists sort of just wrote themselves. The next step was the singing, which we brought to Seb Barlow and Sammy Clifford for a complete overhaul. We created something really special with this one! “

You can watch Rematch’s video for “Live A Little” below.

Rematch will host an album release party on February 29 at the Cubby Bear in Chicago. You can get tickets for the show here.