Remains of 6 people found after the helicopter crash of the Hawaii tour

HONOLULU – The remains of six people were found after a helicopter on a tour of one of Hawaii's steepest and most remote shores crashed on top of a mountain on the island of Kauai, authorities said.

Authorities said Friday that there is no evidence of survivors and that the search for the last person who has not yet recovered would resume in the morning, depending on the weather. Those who were recovered have not been identified and their families are being notified, authorities said.

A search for the helicopter carrying a pilot and six passengers from two families was started after a tour along the Na Pali coast of Kauai was reported Thursday afternoon. Two passengers are believed to be minors, the Coast Guard said.

The steep terrain, low visibility, choppy seas and rain had complicated the search, the agency said.

The helicopter company, identified as Safari Helicopters, contacted the Coast Guard at around 6 p.m. On Thursday to say the plane was delayed about 30 minutes, authorities said.

A person who answered the phone to a number on Safari Helicopters declined to comment and hung up.

According to a preliminary report, the pilot said the tour was leaving the area of ​​Waimea Canyon, known as the "Grand Canyon of the Pacific," around 4:40 pm, which was the last contact with the helicopter, police said. Kauai

The Eurocopter AS350 has an emergency electronic location transmitter, but no signals were received. The tracking devices are designed to activate when a plane crashes, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said in an email.

The FAA requires that locators can withstand the impact. However, the device may stop working in an extreme shock, Gregor said.

He said the agency is analyzing the company's safety record, but will probably not have a full report until Monday. It is investigating together with the National Transportation Safety Board.

The federal representative Ed Case of Hawaii cited fatal accidents over the years, blaming the FAA for not taking seriously the safety improvement efforts of NTSB and the industry for not regulating itself. He said "innocent lives are paying the price."

The FAA said it conducts random and regular surveillance on all Hawaii air tour operators and ensures that companies address any problems. Gregor said the agency has no concerns about the industry throughout the state.

The NTSB aviation accident database lists nine helicopter flight accidents in Hawaii in the last 10 years, including three with fatalities.

After a skydiving plane in Hawaii crashed and killed 11 people in June, the NTSB asked the FAA to tighten its regulations governing parachute operations. The FAA said at the time that it had made changes to address the NTSB recommendations.

The helicopter that crashed this week along a route used by all tourist helicopters was found in a mountainous region inland off the coast of Na Pali, which is one of the most dramatic and sought-after destinations in Hawaii and appeared in the movie "Jurassic Park." The high mountains with deep ravines and huge waterfalls make up the interior of the uninhabited state park. Red rock cliffs with thick jungle canopies rise from the Pacific Ocean to more than 4,000 feet (1,219 meters) high .

Ladd Sanger, a Texas-based aviation lawyer and helicopter pilot who has handled several cases of similar helicopter accidents in Hawaii, said tour operators in Kauai face unique challenges due to weather and topography.

Kauai "has microclimates, so the weather at the airport will be different than at the scene of the accident," Sanger said. "Those microclimates can appear very fast and dissipate quickly too, so the weather report is difficult."

Hawaiian Department of Land and Natural Resources spokesman Dan Dennison, who has spent years visiting and photographing the area, said winter brings more rain and turbulent seas.

“You can have very low ceilings. It may have fog banks and clouds that move very quickly. You can have heavy rains and strong winds that make flying difficult, if not impossible, sometimes, ”he said.

The coast has beaches that could serve as emergency landing zones, but they are "few and far between," Dennison said.

And even the beaches there would be a difficult place to land a helicopter.

"Kauai is an incredibly unforgiving terrain," Sanger said. "If you lose the engine, there really is no place to land on the route of the route you were flying."