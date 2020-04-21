Remaining Fantasy 7 Remake is the Most Sold PS4 Special in Opening Weekend, Promoting 3.5 Copies in Three Times

Sq. Enix’s hardwork for the really expected remake title, Ultimate Fantasy 7, looks to be shelling out off as the supporters are loving the video game, and its breaking a ton of data!

Today we uncovered from the formal Twitter account for FF7 Remake, that the sport marketed about 3.5 million copies in the to start with 3 days of launching! This is no uncomplicated feat to pull off, primarily in the center of a international pandemic. The match is worthy of the awareness of anyone out there as it delivers a classic again through a new lense which is most undoubtedly worth examining out regardless if you are a lover of the franchise or not.

Check out out the official tweet from Closing Fantasy 7 Twitter account down underneath:

We are very pleased to announce we transported and digitally bought above 3.5M copies of #FinalFantasy VII Remake in 3 days! 🥳

All of us would like to raise our Buster Swords to say THANK YOU to absolutely everyone who has supported us all through start, we hope you are all enjoying the game! #FF7R pic.twitter.com/4m93Op7O9I

— Remaining FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) April 21, 2020

With these types of a traditional title getting remade, there was positive to be some decisiveness when it come down to reviews, but it appears to be that critics are liking the remake. If you are capable to go into the activity with a distinct head, and acknowledge the changes the crew created, Remaining Fantasy 7 Remake will be 1 of the far better game titles to release in 2020.

If you did not decide up the new activity still, probably examine out our review roundup for the title to assistance with your decision making. We split down some of the most significant critics execs and cons for the video game and it’ll most undoubtedly help weigh out your selection. Check out out the critique roundup for Ultimate Fantasy 7 Remake ideal below!

Ultimate Fantasy 7 Remake is now available to buy completely for the PS4. Have you picked up the remake title however? What do you consider of it? Allow us know in the remarks below!

Resource: Twitter