Remaining Fantasy 7 Remake: How To Get A Key Elemental Materia &

Elemental is just one of the most crucial Materia you are going to obtain in Remaining Fantasy 7 Remake — and ordinarily, you’ll only get one particular as you full the game. The Elemental Materia you are most most likely to discover is located in Chapter 6. All you have to do is take a look at a corner of the plate underside that’s optional. It is uncomplicated to get, and well worth the quick trip just before transferring on to the up coming chapter. Elemental, when outfitted and connected to Fire / Thunder / Aero / Blizzard gains that damage variety — or hurt reduction if connected to armor.

Very well, there’s a 2nd Elemental Materia and it’s unbelievably easy to neglect. You are going to obtain an overall Trophy dedicated to this minimal collectible spot. Immediately after collecting the ‘Letter From An Angel’, you’ll get that Elemental Materia reward and the ‘Divine Gratitude’ trophy. A 2nd Elemental Materia is rather vital in the grand scheme of matters, so let us go in excess of particularly how this mini-quest functions.

How To Get A Bonus Elemental Materia | ‘Divine Gratitude’ Trophy Tutorial

To gain the ‘Divine Gratitude’ trophy and gather an Elemental Materia reward, you’ll want to comprehensive all the quests in Chapter 14 connected to the Angel of the Slums. Right after completing individuals quests — you will come across additional details down below — a key be aware will spawn.

The magic formula be aware is located on the route from the Sector 5 Slums to the Church. You will come across it on the ground, up coming to a piece of equipment. The observe consists of a thank-you from the Angel of the Slums, and a scarce Elemental Materia.

To make this observe surface, you are going to need to have to complete two Chapter 14 side-quests — Corneo’s Solution Stash and Tomboy Bandit. Speak to Johnny at the Undercity Prepare Station to start off the Tomboy Bandit quest, and speak to the journalist north of the Sector 5 Slums city to start out Corneo’s Top secret Stash.

You will need to have to obtain all a few Corneo Mystery Stash locations, open up them, and accumulate the treasure. Completing Tomboy Bandit will give you the key to unlock the top secret stash destinations, and every single secret stash includes a crucial item.

Trade the critical products to the Sector 7 NPC at Evergreen Park. After you’ve presented all a few jewels and concluded the quest, you will be equipped to generate this trophy and attain your hidden prize.