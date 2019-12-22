Religion in the midst of pain: 2019 review of difficult events

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – When I think of the burning of Notre Dame, I think of the people who gathered in the streets to watch, not the flames.

They put aside their nightly routines to be together and give testimony. They sang "Hail Mary" when strangers joined.

That day I was not in Paris, but that scene outside of Notre Dame sums up my experience in religion in 2019. Too often, I had to see how tragedies developed. With the same frequency, I found something sacred in the midst of pain.

Flames and smoke rise from Notre Dame Cathedral when it burns in Paris on Monday, April 15, 2019. Large columns of yellow-brown smoke fill the air over Notre Dame Cathedral and ashes fall on tourists and others around the island that mark the Center of Paris.

Thibault Camus, Associated Press

I spoke with Muslims after a shooting in a mosque and with Methodists as they prepared for a big debate on LGBTQ rights. I met with government officials trying to end religious persecution and pastors who fear that their churches will never be full again.

At the end of almost every conversation, I asked about hope, wondering if peace was still within reach, regardless of the odds. I was told so often that conflict and uncertainty could be redeemers that I began to believe that everything would work out.

"Although the church is so broken, imperfect and fallible, people have a deep and permanent sense … that there is a point and purpose for all this," said Ryan Burge, professor of political science and Baptist pastor , to me during a recent phone call.

Tragedy in Christchurch

The day a shooter killed more than 50 Muslims in Christchurch, New Zealand, he didn't feel like working very hard. It was Friday and he had been busy all week. I was hoping to do some research for a long-term project and then go play with my dog.

However, some of the local reporters were sick and being busy with the investigation is a weak justification for rejecting a story. I told my editors about my initial plan for the day and almost immediately they asked me to put it aside.

Then, and at many other times during the past year, I was overwhelmed by the possibility of writing another sad story. But I tried to stay focused on my reporting routine, reaching out to members of the local Muslim community, as well as some Christians who wanted to express their support.

His answers and the whole task were not what he expected. Yes, there was anger and sadness, but also gratitude for the surge of support that followed the pain.

"These things have an element of encouragement for them," said Charles Turner, president of the Association of Muslim Students at the University of Utah, at the time.

Reverend Russell Butler, left, senior pastor of the United Methodist Church Christ, consecrates grape juice and bread for Barnard Mthembu, who is not yet ordained, so he can use it for his Sunday morning service in Tooele , Utah. Mthembu brought the bread and juice to Reverend Butler in the United Methodist Church of Christ in Salt Lake City on Friday, November 1, 2019.

Steve Griffin, Deseret News

I was thinking about something similar this fall when I was with a pastor and a pastor in formation at the sanctuary of the United Methodist Church of Christ. They were there to pray for the elements of communion and I was writing about the unique challenges facing small houses of worship.

On a certain level, I knew that what they were doing was quite daunting. The Reverend Russell Butler had to previously bless the bread and grape juice because a small church 40 miles away could not afford a pastor of his own.

These religious leaders, like hundreds of others across the country, are making sacrifices as interest in organized religion decreases. But what I saw on their faces was not stress or resentment. Instead, it was love for the work they do.

Give the thanks

Burge understands that love better than most, since he preaches every week in a room full of mostly empty benches. He said he thanks for his approximately 20 parishioners, even when he is worried about what the future may hold.

"It's a great burden for me and a great joy," he said.

However, Burge wonders what life would be like in a larger church, especially after a different journalist asked him that question directly a few months ago.

"I'm still thinking about that, but I don't want to be," he said.

Similarly, I don't want to start every work day with a feeling of feeling, but, in the last 12 months, the feeling wouldn't disappear.

News related to religion appeared so often and was messy. I talked to members of political factions at war more than I registered with my friends.

I covered executive orders, Supreme Court cases, Democratic debates and proposed legislation. I met the first openly lesbian bishop of the United Methodist Church and the religious freedom czar of the Trump administration.

I traveled to Japan with world leaders and to Las Vegas with colleagues. I attended a brief worship service at the roundabout of the US Capitol. UU. And to a three-day conference on religious persecution throughout the world.

When reading a list of the main religion stories of 2019, I am surprised that I have not given up one day because of exhaustion and frustration. There was so much violence and anger, so many scandals and losses.

Chris Seiple, an expert in religion and foreign policy, recently told me that, even when things seem desperate, he doesn't stop working because there is still work to be done. He has faith that God gave him the gifts he needs to succeed as long as he continues to appear.

"Sometimes there is no tangible logic to keep appearing, to keep putting your shoulder behind the wheel," said Seiple. “But my definition of success is not a quantitative set of metrics. It is obedience. Obedience to the commandments of my faith.

What Seiple described is incredibly familiar. While I do not think of my career as a religious call, I return to my desk day after day, sure it is the right thing to do.

Insulation unit

The more I think about my work in 2019, the less I stop at sad stories and stress.

Instead, my mind focuses on a variety of moments that give life, moments when people choose unity over isolation and fear.

I remember that people like Seiple described advances in complex negotiations, and the crowd in front of Notre Dame singing an old hymn.

I remember standing on the gravel road of a mosque in Orem, Utah, so grateful that my editors asked me to do the homework I didn't want to do at first. It was a privilege to witness how an act of horrible violence became a reason for non-Muslims to learn something new.

Months later, the attacks continue to inspire good deeds. In May, President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced that the church would donate $ 100,000 to rebuild the selected mosques. He was in New Zealand to meet and comfort Muslim leaders and Latter-day Saints.

Saad Abusaid holds flowers he received from community members at Al Sahaba Mosque in Orem, Utah, on Friday, March 15, 2019. At least 49 people were killed in mass shootings in two mosques in New Zealand on Friday.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

So many individual tasks, interviews and events in the last year were heartbreaking and painful. But, when I step back, I marvel at what each one taught me.

What surprises me about this emotional evolution is how similar it is to my relationship with the church in my growth. For a long time, worship services, youth groups and community meals felt like obligations without joy. But only appearing, I got to know people who made me a better human being.

When I mentioned this realization to Burge, he produced a letter from "O Little Town of Bethlehem", a song sung in all kinds of churches at this time of year.

"There is this line that says:" The hopes and fears of every year are fulfilled in you tonight, "he said. "That's what the church is about, not only the good things, but also the bad things."

That is what religion is also about. I testify to people's hopes and fears and then write about what I have learned.