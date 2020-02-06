Relieved Mark Giordano thinks Flames can gather around his injury

CALGARY – Mark Giordano walked Thursday morning with just a slight hint at a horde of reporters with good news and a memory.

The hamstring that he injured two nights earlier does not have to undergo surgery, which means he will probably be back in a few weeks, not months.

It is far removed from the seasonal biceps injury that he and the team had experienced almost exactly five years earlier.

A leader forever, Giordano wanted to point out that all the doom and gloom that surrounded his earlier injury resulted in a late wave of the team that not only brought them into the playoffs, but also won them a round.

He is convinced that the team can follow a similar path.

House of the flames

“I remember the last time I went out with an injury and the team got around a bit,” said the 36-year-old captain of Calgary Flames, who spoke for the first time since his awkward one-timer ended his night against San Jose . .

“We have a better team with much more depth. I know the boys are going to play desperately and will keep us in a play-off place. I think the boys can get around this.”

This year’s play-off race in the Pacific is just as tight as in 2014-15, so Giordano’s message on Thursday morning was one of hope and encouragement.

“I don’t want it to be a distraction for the boys and I don’t want it to be a gloomy mood when I get there,” he said.

“With our defensive core, guys who normally don’t get minutes have the chance to step up.”

That must be the universal message in a room full of players who know that replacing a Norris Trophy winner can only be done as a unit.

“We think we have good players who can handle this loss,” said Managing Director Brad Treliving, who added “let a big bullet be avoided” with the MRI results at the end of Wednesday.

“The reality is that you will have injuries – it is how you deal with it. The good news with Gio in the course of his career is that he has been a quick healer. We experienced this with him my first year (2014-15) At the same time, just before the deadline. We then said, “You don’t replace him, but everyone pulls the rope a little harder.”

Rasmus Andersson will probably be considered the biggest jump, in combination with Noah Hanifin on the second unit. T.J. Brodie and Travis Hamonic play the best minutes, while Oliver Kylington and Michael Stone are the third tandem. Brodie, Andersson and Hanifin will see more power-play time in the absence of Giordano. The flames placed Giordano on an injured reserve and called Brandon Davidson from Stockton.

“I’m really glad I don’t have to worry about surgery and something that will end my season,” said Giordano, who said he felt no splash when his legs spread awkwardly.

“I just tried to use the puck once. It was an open net, and my right leg went out awkwardly and pulled away from me. I felt it was overloaded and I knew something was wrong.”

Giordano slowly got up from the ice, went back to the couch and tested the leg during the next TV time-out before he left the game.

“It was a really stiff (Wednesday) morning,” said Giordano, whose team is in the second wild-card position in Thursday’s home game against a rising Nashville team that is sitting back three.

“Today I already feel it is loosening and improving. Hopefully that happens every day. I look forward to coming back as soon as possible, but you have to be realistic. If you can’t help the team, you shouldn’t have to play.

“My motivation is to come back and play well in the direction of the play-offs.”