Relief fund coming for reduce-rated tennis gamers

That group features veterans who have slipped back and kids hoping to make their way to the leading. The qualified tour has been on hiatus due to the fact early March simply because of the pandemic. Wimbledon, which was set to operate in late June and early July, was cancelled for the first time due to the fact 1945, and scores of gatherings on the excursions have been postponed.

Even though the game’s stars have enough reserves to enable them weather conditions this extensive, sudden crack, reduce-ranked gamers are in a a lot more vulnerable situation. The issue among the game’s leaders is that some promising abilities could go away the sport altogether.

One particular of the sticking factors in negotiations has been deciding how a lot of players should really get assistance.

Some in the activity, including the leaders of the grand slam gatherings, want to support gamers rated from 150 to about 500. Novak Djokovic, the top-ranked men’s player who is also president of the ATP player council, has been pushing for reduction for these rated amongst 250 and 700. He has aid from Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, who are also on the player council.

“Outside of 250 is where the authentic economic battle is,” Djokovic wrote in a message sent to a group of gamers last 7 days. “We sense that we all require to get with each other and aid these guys out. Lots of of them are thinking to leave pro tennis due to the fact they just are unable to survive fiscally. However, there is a incredibly big sum of gamers in the team among 250 and 700 that is not supported by federations or will not have sponsors.”

Djokovic, Federer and Nadal have proposed that the top rated 100 men’s singles gamers lead to the aid fund on a sliding scale, with individuals in the major 5 contributing $30,000 and individuals ranked from 51 to 100 contributing $5,000. Best 20 doubles gamers would also add $5,000 every.

In complete, this would crank out about $1 million. It is unclear irrespective of whether the foremost women’s players are considering a related proposal, but Steve Simon, the chief government of the women’s tour, confirmed that the WTA experienced previously provided somewhere around $3 million in relief to its gamers. He stated that had arrive by way of rebates on membership expenses and from payment of the equal of to start with-spherical prize dollars for the BNP Paribas Open up match, which was postponed soon right before it was to start off in early March in Indian Wells, California.

Simon reported the players experienced been paid out out of tour money. It remains unclear precisely how much men’s and women’s singles gamers would acquire from the new joint aid fund. Djokovic and the players’ group are aiming to supply $10,000 to just about every man rated concerning 250 and 700 who fulfill selected criteria.

“We want to stay clear of handing the dollars to players that really don’t seriously need it and are in the group that will reward,” Djokovic wrote.