Relief for Dublin voters after lost wedding ring fished out of the ballot box

A voter has thrown his wedding ring into a ballot box in Dublin.

Labor Senator Kevin Humphreys said the ring had slipped off the man’s finger when he cast his vote on Zion Road in Rathgar.

He said there was “raging applause” after a surgeon could use the antenna to fish it out of the returning officer’s car.

🚨Update ballot boxes

Someone gave his driver’s license with his ballot paper to Harold’s Cross. This time they are not so lucky and have to wait until tomorrow to get it back # GE2020 #DBS

Turnout 30% at 2 p.m. https://t.co/9aeySvNIHt

– Kevin Humphreys (@KHumphreysDBS) February 8, 2020

The Dublin Bay South candidate later said another voter had thrown his driver’s license into a ballot box in Harold’s Cross.

He said it was “no luck” to regain the license and voters had to wait until the box was opened tomorrow to get it back.

