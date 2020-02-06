Reliable Insider Leaks Two games that Ubisoft announces later this year

Ubisoft has a huge collection of video game titles, there are a lot of franchises the studio is working on, but over the years there has been at least one game that fans have been craving. Splinter Cell has been teased and implied by Ubisoft for some time, but an official release has not yet been released to confirm that it is under development. Now two insiders who have reliably dealt with leaks have started talking about what comes out of the company.

It all started with Shinobi602-alarmed fans that Ubisoft will release five video game titles between April this year and March 2021. Ubisoft revealed the three previously announced video game titles, Watch Dogs: Legion, Gods & Monsters and finally Rainbow 6: Quarantine are all still on schedule during a call to win. However, they stopped spreading the news about the other two video game titles as if they were new rates for their largest franchise companies.

As a result, some would be interested to know if they would finally get a new Splinter Cell rate, but according to Jason Schreier, apparently that’s not the case. Jason is known for delivering reliable industry leaks and inside news. In response to Shinobi602, Jason announced that the games would be from Assassins Creed and Far Cry.

Unfortunately, no information has been released on the two video game titles, and it is likely that both will be kept away from the public until E3 this year. Both franchises are certainly big and it is not shocking to see new rates, but it is unfortunate that we will not see a new splinter cell.

Source: Twitter