Relentless Liverpool set to break Premier League record

With 19 wins and a draw, they average 2.90 points per game, which puts them on track for 110 of the 38 games, which would also be a record for the top five European leagues.

Even with a few losses or a few draws, they would still exceed the City total for 2018.

Since losing to Manchester City exactly a year ago, Liverpool have been undefeated in the Premier League, taking 101 points in 37 games over that period.

Only two other teams remained undefeated in the Premier League for a year – the so-called Arsenal invincible in 2003-04 (a 49-game Premier League streak) and Chelsea (40 games) from October 2004 to November 2005 .

Since the City loss, Liverpool have won 32 of their 37 league games, averaging 2.7 points per game.

They are 13 points ahead of Leicester City who played one game less and those desperately looking for a flaw in Liverpool's armor seem to be wasting their time.

They have scored in 29 consecutive league games and have scored 89 goals in their one-year unbeaten streak.

Liverpool have won their 11 league games and even stopped running away from the goals, a theme earlier in the season when they played eight games without a clean sheet. They have scored 12 unanswered goals in their last five league games.

Sadio Mane scores Liverpool's second goal against Sheffield United at Anfield.

Still, Klopp thinks his team continues to improve.

"We can do better and we must do it," he said after the victory over Sheffield United. "In the locker room, there was no party or something."

While a first English title since 1989-90 seems to be a formality, Liverpool still has a long way to go to equal other great European football courses.

Arsenal's 49-game streak is beatable this season, but to match AC Milan's remarkable 58-game lossless streak from 1991 to 1993 seems far away.

To emulate this great Milan team, Liverpool are expected to remain undefeated in the Premier League until November. Even breaking the British record seems a daunting task with an unbeaten 62-game Celtic league between 1915 and 1917 that seems untouchable.

