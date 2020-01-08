Release TheJJCut brings conspiracy theories to Star Wars

Loading...

Everyone is looking for a #release. In the political Twittersphere it is mostly about paperwork. #ReleaseTheReport about Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election. Or, conversely, #ReleaseTheMemo who supposedly damned the entire investigation. In the parts of the internet that are most consumed by fandom – Twitter, niche subreddits, meme YouTube – the release that people are following is often an alternative, possibly fictional director who cuts off a medium film. Especially if it is a film that was always doomed to disappoint them seriously.

The inevitably fan-disappointing film du jour is Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the final installment of the follow-up trilogy with director J. J. Abrams. Negative fan sentiment – usually about the fact that the film was overflowing with characters, forced (sorry) full of Easter eggs and emotionally unsatisfactory – was a steady digital murmur until a burning Reddit post became viral on January 2, 2020. The post was from user egoshoppe, a moderator of the r / saltierthancrait subreddit, who, according to his own description, “is a community for those critical of the recent new Disney Star Wars revival.” According to egoshoppe the fans were not only mediocre in finding Rise or Skywalker. Probably J. J. Abrams didn’t like it either.

In the (extremely unverified) post, egoshoppe claims to have been in contact with an unnamed source that worked on Rise or Skywalker. The source claims that Abrams made a three-hour film of the film that Disney and Lucas film had edited and released without his permission or involvement. The ‘why’ of all this, however, becomes a bit blurry, because motives for the changes in the alleged #JJCut range from appeasing parts of the fandom to making Abrams bad as revenge for signing with Warner Bros.

“They don’t care whether they are believed or not,” says egoshoppe about their source. “I knew I was going in that I probably wouldn’t believe it from most people, and I thought that was fine.” Many fans believed egoshoppe, and soon they shouted at Disney for #ReleaseTheJJCut. Between the post of egoshoppe, the statement by actor Dominic Monaghan that “there were so many things” left out of the theatrical cut, plagued storylines (such as the origin of Finn) that have never been resolved, and comments from Abrams themselves who agreed with the critics of the film, some fans were convinced that there had to be a glorious, immaculate version.

Then came the recoil that denounced the #JJCut as an unbelievable piece of fantasy, a poorly thought-out conspiracy theory with zero verification. (Admittedly, the revenge corner of Warner Bros. seems far-fetched, especially since the deal with WarnerMedia was signed with Abrams’ production company, Bad Robot, which has been working with Warner for years.) Egoshoppe asked not to remain named to prevent further investigation. The virality of the mail was completely unforeseen and unintended. “I’m just a nerd and a Star Wars fan who shares what my source shared with me. I’ve never had media attention for a Reddit message,” they say. “The hashtag started organically while I slept. I’m not even on Twitter. “

Although #ReleaseTheJJCut may have surprised egoshoppe, it fits nicely in the online fandom tradition. It rhymes closest to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, which fans used to argue for an alternative, coarser cut of Justice League made by director Zack Snyder before being replaced by Joss Whedon. (Their thirst is not satisfied even two years later: fans have already paid for a # ReleaseTheSnyderCut advertisement this week during an English football game.) The phenomenon is also not specific to giant blockbusters. Every time a beloved television show or franchise comes to an end, whether it is Sherlock or Game of Thrones, some fans will develop emotionally and invest in how things ‘should’ play. If the story doesn’t get away from it, studios and production companies will smother art that fits their business, make appropriate villains, ripe for conspiracy theories.

