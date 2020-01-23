Release the Kratom: Inside America's hottest new drug culture

In the mid-twenties, Faith Day was out of prison but homeless. She was also addicted to a substance that is now too legally compromising to mention. When she tried to quit, she couldn’t afford the medicine to control the withdrawal symptoms. She searched the internet for answers. News about a plant called kratom kept popping up in its feeds on social media, along with claims that consuming it would help her break free from addiction. She desperately used her last $ 140 – money that would otherwise have gone to the destructive drug – on an ounce in a main store.

Two weeks later she was rid of the medication. She has not relapsed since then. Now Day dedicates her life and career to kratom. She is not a backstroke – her goal is to get kratom out of shops, gas stations and dark street corners and to bring it into the safe, legal light.

According to some scientists, there are between 10 and 15 million kratom users in the US alone. They use the medicine for everything from chronic pain relief to replacement for their morning coffee. It is not an illegal substance; unless you live in one of the six states where possession of kratom is made a criminal offense, or is part of the US Army or Navy, which also banned medicine, kratom capsules, extracts, and teas are legal to buy and sell. After finding kratom in the systems of dozens of people who died of drug overdoses, the federal government considered a complete ban. It warns consumers of potential opioid-like effects, although scientists have questioned the FDA’s methodology to reach that conclusion. Some people, such as Day, will tell you that kratom has saved their lives. Others ask her if she sells ‘legal heroin’.

Day’s is one of the only two licensed Kratom companies throughout the country. If you ignored the sign, her store could be Oregon, Clean Kratom Portland, a coffee shop or a trendy marijuana pharmacy. The air is sweet and spicy with incense, the walls are bright white and light green, the plants abundant, the bar is wood and the binders of the laboratory are numerous tests. Day greeted me at the door, along with a giant, exuberant husky named Max. She is wearing a long cardigan and a careful smile. Every visible skin is tattooed – hands, chest, neck, face. As they travel up, the tattoos of birds and dots change into the structural formulas of chemical compounds found in kratom. The arc of hexagons above her left eyebrow is speciogynin, which is thought to be a smooth muscle relaxant. She calls it the stopping of terrible withdrawal convulsions.

Day started her kratom business in Denver and she is in Portland for only one reason: Google Trends. Of all people in the US, it is Portlanders who search the most for kratom per capita. It is hard to say why that could be – the reasons that people give for the use of kratom vary widely. It is equally fruitless to try to stereotype an average American kratom user. Many try to stop opioids or alcohol. Others try to control chronic pain, improve their eyesight, clean up their skin, stimulate their immune system or just have fun and get high. “A third of our customers are looking for a caffeine-free alternative to get them through the day,” says Day. “I’m talking about soccer mothers.”

The image of wealthy mothers slurping kratom tea instead of a cappuccino, or trendy Bay Area residents letting kratom pills socially pop just for its mild, soft body height, strangely cuts against the terrible tone of most government reports on kratom. The US Food and Drug Administration warns consumers to avoid kratom and notes that it appears to work on “the same opioid brain receptors as morphine” and possibly entails the same dependence. The CDC has reported 91 kratom-related deaths and found the drug in the systems of 61 other deaths from overdose.

. [TagsToTranslate] drugs