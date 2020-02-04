Release date Xbox Series X | New Microsoft console rumors, price

The Xbox Series X is the highly anticipated new console from Microsoft, followed by a long line of consoles from the same family that have been with gamers for almost twenty years.

The original Xbox was released in 2001, the Xbox 360 arrived in 2005, followed by the Xbox One in 2013. Although there have been major upgrades and changes between these models, the new Xbox Series X will be the first major generation change in Xbox for its family more than seven years.

Originally code-named “Project Scarlett” from Microsoft, the new Xbox Series X was officially announced at the Game Awards 2019 with a trailer that gave fans and gamers a first glimpse of the fourth-generation console of the Xbox family.

What do we know about the Xbox Series X?

It is understood that the Xbox Series X will be the most powerful console that Microsoft has ever produced, and as it looks like it goes hand in hand with the brand new PS5 from Sony for the Christmas 2020 market, we’re free sure the tech giant is going to make sure it is an impressive piece of kit.

Currently, many of the rumors around the device suggest that the specification will be high and likely to be 4k ready, and may even have 8k capacity at a high frame rate per second.

Just like the PS5, it is clear that Microsoft will add an SSD storage option, but will also have a physical drive for games.

It is also clear that current Xbox One peripherals such as the controllers work on the new Series X.

What does the Xbox Series X look like?

This trailer shows what the new Xbox Series X looks like.

The shape of the device is different from its predecessor, elongated in shape and when it looks upright on a gaming PC – with a prominent curved grill on top it is a nice console.

When will the Xbox Series X be released?

At this time, Microsoft has not specified an exact shipping date for the device, but they have said it will be available for the 2020 holiday period, just like the PS5 from Sony. That’s why the best bet is that the X Box Series X will be released in October, November or December 2020, probably November to ensure that there is enough time to purchase and advertise the device around the world.

How much does the X Box Series X cost?

Microsoft has not yet released price information, but commentators suggest that it could sell $ 400 plus, but Microsoft may be trying to keep the device a little cheaper than the original launch price of the Xbox One of $ 499.