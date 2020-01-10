Loading...

Star Trek fans: The next generation is encouraging! Patrick Stewart is returning to the Star Trek universe after nearly two decades of vacation on land, and his legendary Captain Picard will play the leading role in a new spin-off series that will envision his later years.

Here’s what we know about the series that everyone seems to call Picard …

This article is updated regularly

The untitled Picard series will be released relatively quickly after its announcement in August 2018. The series is due to arrive in January 2020 with the streaming service CBS All Access in the USA and with the cable network Space and the Z and OTT service Crave in Canada.

Outside of North America, the ten-part series will now be available worldwide from Amazon Prime Friday January 24th, with new episodes that fall every Friday afterwards.

Will the Picard spin-off take place in the UK?

A man and his dog …

Star Trek: Picard – comes to Prime Video pic.twitter.com/mgtE8j9DCB

– Amazon Prime Video UK (@primevideouk), July 10, 2019

Yes, the UK is one of the 200 areas outside of North America where Star Trek: Picard is streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Each episode will air every Friday from January 24, 2020 within 24 hours of its premiere in the U.S.

What will the Picard series look like?

An expanded trailer that was launched at New York Comic Con in October gives us the best idea of ​​what to expect. He introduces us to new characters, gives us a taste of the drama that pops up in Picard’s Starfleet life and ticks from boxes for Next Generation fans with reunions with several loved characters …

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QvKBeOKvblI (/ embed)

The official Star Trek Twitter page also recently took a quick look at Picard’s new admiral uniform.

Admiral Picard, 2385 # StarTrekPicard #DST #StarTrek pic.twitter.com/yuc8qGVjfA

– Star Trek (@StarTrek), October 25, 2019

Famous dog lover Patrick Stewart seems to have managed to cast a furry friend in the new series, and given their popularity on the poster, they may play a fairly important role in the series.

Why else would Picard name the dog after his loyal First Officer Riker or at least after his nickname? 1 “…

Who will play the main role in the spin-off of Picard?

Santiago Cabrera and Michelle Hurd (Getty)

In addition to the returning Stewart, Merlin, the musketeers and heroes with Santiago Cabrera and Michelle Hurd (Marvel’s daredevil, blind spot) were added as regular guests next to the newcomer Evan Evagora (who plays Romulan Elnor).

Cabrera will be the pilot of Picard’s ship, who is also a “nifty thief” named Cristobal “Chris” Rios, while Hurd, intelligence officer Raffi, is a musician with strong memory and drug addiction problems.

Fans can expect a big role from Hamilton’s Isa Briones, who plays Dahj, a key figure in the series’ second trailer. At first glance, she asks Picard for help and says: “Everything in me says that I’m safe with you.”

Although we don’t really know Dahj’s identity, Picard clearly sees her as important and tells Starfleet: “If she is what I think she is …”

It has also been announced that The Newsroom’s Alison Pill (as Dr. Agnes Jurati) will star alongside Harry Treadaway (Narek) of Penny Dreadful.

Are there more followers for Picard?

Here’s an earlier trailer for you (read our breakdown here) …

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FUGYXELKPTw (/ embed)

And this longer one was released at the San Diego Comic-Con …

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YhBBXHwEsIo (/ embed)

Another teaser aired in December during the NFL in the US, with brand new footage of our hero. “I’m overwhelmed … the girl’s life is still in danger,” he says, seeming to refer to Dahj (played by Isa Briones) before ominously adding, “I’ll do what needs to be done.”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZivKtYsQ1ZY (/ embed)

What will happen in Patrick Stewart’s Star Trek spin-off?

The exact history of the spin-off is currently unknown, although it was set a few years after Picard’s last movie visit (in 2002 in Star Trek: Nemesis) and Stewart said it would “explore new dimensions within Starfleet” Captain.

Based on the trailer and the newly released images, a former Admiral Picard seems to have retired to his family’s vineyard after a dark event in his life.

“He may not be a captain anymore and I emphasize he may not be the Jean-Luc you recognize and know so well,” said Stewart to an audience in Las Vegas when the series was first announced.

“It can be a completely different person, someone who has been changed by his experiences. 20 years will have passed, more or less the time between the last film, Nemesis, and today.

“It will be something completely different.”

“Here’s what I’m going to tell you – I had an amazing experience yesterday,” said inventor Alex Kurtzman recently on a Star Trek panel. “I sat at Patrick’s kitchen table and heard him read the first episode, and I almost cried. It was something.”

“He’s in an amazing place in his life. He’s so excited. It’s going to be a completely different show than Discovery. I think this universe only works properly if every show is really different and speaks a different part of Star Trek . “

“This will be a very thoughtful, psychological portrait in many ways. We all know what Picard means for the world and why he, like so many legendary characters on Star Trek, persists and what he represents. In a way, he has to go through a glove to find that.

“Things have changed for him and changed him in some ways, and yet he’s still basically Picard. We are excited about what we will deliver. I know Patrick is very excited. The cast fits together wonderfully. And I won’t give you anything else. “

The second trailer of the series suggests that the old villain The Borg may have a big part in the series. We see not only a Borg Cube ship, but also a very interesting shot of Romulans patrolling a prison and a sign that says, “This facility has had 5843 days without assimilation.”

For us, this is the point where we think the series should go …

Will one of The Next Generation’s cast appear in Picard’s offshoot?

Stewart’s old Star Trek: TNG co-star Jonathan Frakes (far left) is reportedly staging some episodes of the series after previously occupying the captain’s chair for episodes of Discovery, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, and even several episodes of TNG act. As we can see from the latest trailer, he will repeat his role as William Riker alongside another fan favorite, Marini Sirtis, who plays his partner Deanna Troi.

The trailer also reveals that Brent Spiner will appear as Android Data in some form and Jeri Ryan will plunge back into action as a former Borg drone Seven of Nine. Jonathan Del Arco will also return as the Borg drone Hugh.

It is currently not clear whether additional TNG characters will play a role in the series.