The unlikely Marvel hero Moon Knight will get his own TV series on Disney +.

The series is about Marc Spector, a former CIA agent whose life was saved by the moon god Khonshu.

After Marc kills his terrorist Nemesis Bushman, he becomes a superhero and is nicknamed Moon Knight. At least that’s how it works in the comics anyway …

Here is everything we know about Moon Knight …

When will Moon Knight appear on Disney +?

So far no release date has been confirmed and since some series are still in production, it may take a while …

Who is doing the series?

It has been announced that Jeremy Slater, who adapted the umbrella hero drama The Umbrella Academy to Netflix, will lead the Moon Knight team of authors. Previously, Slater also worked on Josh Trank’s unfortunate restart of Fantastic Four. We hope that he has more luck with this project …

Slater also adapted the Manga Death Note for Netflix and created the Exorcist TV show.

Who’s in the cast?

No casting information has been released yet, but take a look at this section …

Who is the moon knight?

Moon knight DisneyXD

Well that’s the question. Marc Spector has a lot of old egos that he uses to gather information around the world without noticing it. He is a taxi driver named Jake Lockley and a Bruce Wayne-like celebrity and millionaire named Steven Grant.

Over the course of his appearance in the comics, his identity has changed, as has his background story. In some iterations, he has superpowers that act as a ship for the moon god Khonshu. In others he is just a mortal.

It remains to be seen in which direction the series’ editorial team will go.