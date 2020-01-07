Loading...

Superheroes Bucky Barnes (AKA The Winter Soldier) and Sam “Falcon” Wilson, who are adjacent to the Avengers, will be running their own Disney + TV show in 2020.

The six-part series is written by Malcom Spellman (Empire), Kari Skogland (The Handmaid’s Tale) is to direct – and is expected to build on the events of Avengers: Endgame.

This means that the adventures of the newly anointed Captain America (Falcon) are set to begin with Mickey Mouse Corp’s new streaming service, which is a big deal.

Here is Everything we know about The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

When does the Falcon / Winter Soldier TV series appear?

As became known at the San Diego Comic Con 2019, the six-part series is to be published in Fall 2020, We hope that Disney + will be available in the UK by then.

Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie are already dubbed for ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

(via MarvelStudios | IG Story)

– Fandom (@getFANDOM), November 4, 2019

As announced on Instagram by Mackie and Stan, the series went into operation in November 2019. The road to Marvel’s first Disney + series is now starting…

Who is in the cast of the Falcon / Winter Soldier TV series?

Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie will of course repeat their roles as title superheroes.

It has also been confirmed that Captain America: Civil War star Daniel Bruhl as Zemo – the criminal mastermind who pulled a wedge between Captain America and Iron Man – will return to the MCU and that he will finally wear the character’s famous purple mask the comics. Check out this first picture of him in action!

Baron Zemo's infamous masked look has now been fully revealed in this official new picture from #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier!

– MCU Direct (@MCU_Direct), November 12, 2019

Wyatt Russell will appear as USAgent, a copy of Captain America with a dark side, who gets an insight into the new concept art in a familiar costume …

John Walker / US agent (Wyatt Russell) as Captain America in #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier

– Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK), November 12, 2019

Emily Van Camp is also expected to repeat her role as Sharon Carter (Peggy’s Niece). We wonder if Peggy ever found out about this kiss that Sharon and Steve shared …

What is the Falcon / Winter Soldier TV series about?

First poster for the series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier"; Bucky Barnes has short hair again.

– Lights, camera, pod (@LightsCameraPod) August 25, 2019

In Avengers: Endgame, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) ventured back in time to bring the stolen Infinity Stones back to their rightful place in time and space, and brought the elderly man back to effectively ending his tenure as Captain America. Then he handed Sam his shield and presumably passed on Captain America’s coat. But does he have what it takes to be America’s ass?

The series is expected to build on Avengers: Endgame, so we should find some answers here.

Bucky is no longer under the control of the evil institution Hydra and he now has a shiny new Vibranium arm courtesy of the good people of Wakanda. If he can overcome the jealousy that his best friend chose Falcon as his successor, these two could make a good crime-fighting duo. Oh, and based on a concept art poster, he had a haircut …

Given the importance of Captain America’s shield in the official logo, it is likely that the series will continue to explore the character’s legacy and that both Sam and Bucky will fight for the location of the new cap.

“I think it is time for Bucky to go out there and have an identity beyond the circumstances by which we got to know him,” Stan said of his husband, who was late during a conference in Italy.

“Well, I don’t know, he could do all kinds of things. He could even have a date. I don’t know. Creepy world out there, you know? Apps, stuff like that. I don’t know what he’s going to do. I can not seeing him on an iPhone … I think it’s going to have a lot to do with Anthony’s character. “

Could Sharon Carter be a love interest for any superhero? And what will bring Zemo back to evil? We have to wait and see …

Who writes the Falcon / Winter Soldier TV series?

Some authors have been mentioned in connection with the new show. First of all, Variety reported the participation of Malcolm Spellman, best known for working on the successful Fox series Empire.

The second name revealed by The Wrap is the more intriguing of the two – Derek Kolstad, who is the creator of the John Wick franchise. The latest film in the series, Chapter 3 – Parabellum, was a critical box office hit, and a fourth John Wick film has already been illuminated in green.