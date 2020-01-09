Release date of the second season of the Umbrella Academy | Action, cast, trailer

Loading...

After a “dysfunctional family of superheroes”, the Umbrella Academy launched on Netflix in February 2019.

Based on the comic series by Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba, the ten-part drama follows an ensemble of outsiders who have been taken over. After the death of their foster father, the siblings – who have been estranged since their youth – are forced to reunite to ward off an incoming apocalypse.

Ends at As an explosive cliffhanger, there is no shortage of material on a second pass. Way and Ba are already planning eight installments of their comic series.

Netflix has confirmed that The Umbrella Academy will be back in season two. Learn more about the show’s return below.

When will the second season of the Umbrella Academy be released on Netflix?

The show has been extended by 10 more episodes, and all of the main characters (including Ellen Page) will return. Watch the announcement video on the Umbrella Academy’s Twitter account.

Season 2.

– Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad), April 2, 2019

It is currently not clear when season two will be released, although show runner Steve Blackman has previously said that it takes “about 18 months” to produce any series that could lead the second season into the second half of 2020.

Season 2 is coming through ???? pic.twitter.com/UkS3J7idTO

– Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad), June 15, 2019

In June 2019, the cast released a video of their first cast read-through, while a recent cast selfie posted on Netflix UK’s Instagram account indicated that the new series would be “coming soon”.

Regarding the future schedule, comic book creator Way previously said he wanted the Netflix series to avoid overtaking the books – as was the case with the last Game of Thrones series.

“The goal for us is to be one step ahead of the show,” said Way. “Since we’re in the third series (the comics), we’re now one step ahead of the show.” So that’s a good thing. The idea with the comic is to take a break of three to four months right after the third series and then immediately start the fourth series. It’s kind of a schedule to keep us up to date. So there is a story and everything is planned. “

The first two volumes of the Umbrella Academy were published in 2008 before there was a ten-year hiatus, while Way focused on other projects.

Who is in the cast for the second season of The Umbrella Academy?

** ATTENTION: contains spoilers for the Umbrella Academy Series 1 **

In the last episode, the Umbrella Academy competes against its siblings Vanya (Ellen Page) to stop them in their mission to destroy the world with their apocalyptic fire.

But in one turn it destroys the moon, which brings world-killing fragments to earth.

It is thanks to the quick thinking of number five (Aidan Gallagher) that the academy will be saved as he takes them back to a time when they were teenagers to try to stop the apocalypse since they were younger.

The Umbrella Academy

However, all of the main actors, including Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman and Robert Sheehan, have signed up for season two, so an age reduction doesn’t have to be permanent.

In June, Ellen Page (Vanya) released a series of Instagram photos of herself, Sheehan, Hopper, and Rover-Lampman, along with the heading “We’re Back” and an umbrella emoji at some point along the line.

Fan favorite Aidan Gallagher will be back to play Number Five, a man in his fifties in a child’s body. When he told what it was like to shoot his scenes with his mannequin Dolores, he told RadioTimes.com: “I started building my own dialogue with Dolores in my head. That way I played both roles when I responded to them.

“You have to go to a place where a man with a mannequin and nobody else has been trapped in a world alone for 45 years. The doll they got is very lifelike and it seems like they are looking at you directly. People really went to Dolores. “

For the upcoming series – Yusuf Gatewood, Ritu Arya and Marin Ireland – new actors have also been announced, each playing a fascinating new character.

Gatewood, who played the Horseman Famine in Amazon’s Good Omens and also appeared in The Originals, will play Raymond. Raymond, a born leader, is described as a man “who is smart and confident of not having to prove it to anyone. He is warm, committed, and has the innate ability to disarm you at a glance. “

Arya (who has appeared on Channel 4s Humans, The Good Karma Hospital and the upcoming film Last Christmas) will play Lila, described as “a chameleon who can be as brilliant or clinically insane as the situation requires”.

Finally, Marin Ireland (Sneaky Pete, Hell or High Water) plays a woman named Sissy, “a fearless, nonsensical Texas mother who married young for the wrong reasons.”

Were details of the plot revealed for the second series of The Umbrella Academy?

Netflix is ​​very excited to see what will happen in the second season of the Umbrella Academy, and series star Aidan Gallagher told RadioTimes.com that the details of the action are “top secret information and Netflix would have to kill me if I say anything”.

He added: “Will it be stunning? Yes, it will be much better than in season one. Our showrunner Steve is the best writer and has the best writing staff. It will be epic. I can’t wait to film everything. “

If Blackman closely follows the comic series, the surviving Academy members in the second series will try to change the course of history and prevent the end of the world by murdering John F. Kennedy (who he is) found out that number 5, Spaceboy and co-residents, was not murdered in the world).

Way has already given Blackman an 18-page document that contains the narrative of the comic.

But Way adds that if he feels he needs to make changes to the script, he has “mutual respect” for Blackman.

“It’s cool because Steve is very respectful of the source material and asks me questions. Sometimes he asks me to help solve problems. Then he leaves at the same time and because there is mutual respect, he leaves and makes changes before and I support these changes, “said Way. “I want him to feel free to tell the story he wants.”

“The goal is not to separate. It doesn’t all flow from the graphic novel side to the screen, but there is a legion of fans and I want to win a whole new legion of fans who have never read the graphic novel in their own direction, ”said Blackman. “I like the ideas of Gerard and Gabriel so much, the goal is to keep chasing them.

“Things will vary, but the goal is to stay true to the source material.”

The first season of the Umbrella Academy can now be streamed on Netflix