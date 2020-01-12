Release date of season two of Messiah | Netflix storyline, cast, trailer, summary

Of the flood of original Netflix series recently released, few can claim to have such a fascinating premise as Messiah, in which a CIA officer, played by Michelle Monaghan, examines a modern Christ-like figure in order to to achieve this, decipher whether he is credible or a fraud.

If you’re one of those who have been taken away by this tempting premise and has already bitten the opening season, you may be wondering if and when you can expect more. Here’s everything we know so far …

When is Messiah Season 2 on Netflix?

From today’s perspective, we have no confirmation that Netflix will order a second season. However, this isn’t necessarily annoying – it’s common for the streaming service to wait around a month after the debut to announce the renewal. So expect more news for early February.

If a second season were to be confirmed, based on the production schedule for the first season, it would likely be broadcast sometime in 2021 – maybe a summer or fall date. Should further conclusive information appear, we will publish it here.

What Happened in Messiah Season 1?



** CONTAINS SPOILER **

As mentioned above, the central idea of ​​the opening series was the fall of Al-Masih (also called Payam Golshiri), a mysterious figure who claims to be the second coming of Christ.

Not surprisingly, given the modern setting, there is a fair amount of suspicion that Al-Masih is all he says – and so CIA agent Eva Geller is launching an investigation to determine if he is Christ or a cheater, maybe even the embodiment of the Antichrist.

During the first season, Al-Masih miraculously survived a possible fatal plane crash and apparently brought his fellow traveler Aviram Dahan back to life. Then he witnesses one of his faithful followers similarly escaping death after a suicide attack.

The first season did not provide conclusive information about the exact nature of Al Masih – and it is still as likely that it is good as it is bad – but we know for certain that it has supernatural powers.

We also know that he is somehow connected to Oscar Wallace, a cyber terrorist and professor at Williams College, and that he has placed great trust in a girl named Rebecca – that carries the message: “Al-Masih is the eye … the eye of the storm. “

What could happen in Messiah Season 2?



At this point, anyone can guess – but at least we can assume that in a potential second season, the likelihood that Al-Masih will be the second or a more evil being will continue to be explored … and maybe even an answer to one or the other question there are others!

Who is in the cast for Messiah Season 2?

We can assume that the majority of the first season’s cast will re-cast their roles in the case of a second season – so we should see more from Michelle Monaghan (True Detective), Mehdi Dehbi (London Has Fallen) and Tomer Sisley (We’re The Millers ) and John Ortiz (Fast and Furious).

As for new stars – there is no news yet, but as soon as we hear something we will let you know.