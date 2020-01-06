Loading...

Death in paradise is back with another series – and many more murder puzzles to solve.

Here’s what you need to know …

When is death in paradise on TV again?

Death in paradise returns Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 9 p.m. on BBC One,

New Year’s Eve celebrations will be shortened this year in #DeathInParadise on Saint Marie.

A new series starts next Thursday at 9 p.m. on BBC One and @BBCiPlayer.

Will there be another series of deaths in paradise?

Death in paradise will return for not one, but TWO more series and turn again in Guadaloupe.

The BBC1 crime drama was restarted for the ninth and tenth time after its eighth successful round. 8.9 million viewers have registered for the premiere of the 2019 series.

Exciting news! Death in Paradise has been re-commissioned for TWO MORE series !! We are very pleased that you will see much more of the Honoré police on Saint Marie! #DeathInParadise

BBC Drama Commissioning editor Tommy Bulfin said: “We are pleased to announce that Death in Paradise will return to BBC1. The show is a gem on our list of top dramas and we are thrilled to see it return. “

“We are delighted that the audience is getting to know our new characters better, bringing some big surprises with them – and of course fixing one or the other murder,” added Tim Key, Executive Producer at Red Planet Pictures.

He added: “We are very excited to be back in Guadeloupe with our awesome cast and crew to work on more elaborate crime novels in the Caribbean sun. We can’t wait for the audience to see what we’re looking for in the ninth series have in store – there are some big surprises. “

Why does Ardal O’Hanlon leave death in paradise?

We will say goodbye to Ardal O’Hanlon’s DI Jack Mooney after being the head of the Saint Marie police force for three years.

The Irish actor has arrived in season six and will leave in the middle of the coming ninth season.

“I have spent the past four summers in Guadeloupe playing DI Jack Mooney,” he said in a statement. “Working with incredibly talented actors, directors and the crew was an extremely rewarding and unforgettable experience, discovering a magical part of the world.

“However, it is time to explore other options – preferably near the Arctic Circle. I am confident that death in paradise will grow stronger and viewers will share my enthusiasm for Jack’s successor!”

It’s still a mystery whether DI Jack Mooney will leave the island or peace or whether he could become the latest murder victim in the series …

When will Ralf Little replace him when he dies in paradise?

Ralf Little will succeed Ardal O’Hanlon in the upcoming series.

Little (who was shortlisted on RadioTimes.com) will take on the role of DI Neville Parker, a Manchester detective who is sent to the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie after the murder of a woman from his hometown.

“It took less than 0.005 seconds to say yes to playing the new DI!” Said Little. “How could I not? Ardal has been wonderful and following in his footsteps in the last few series, in an idyllic place like Guadeloupe, was a great honor and a dream come true. It is a pleasure to play Neville and me can’t wait for viewers to see him in paradise in this series. “

Death in Paradise originally played Ben Miller’s DI Richard Poole, but he was replaced by Kris Marshall’s DI Humphrey Goodman, who in turn was replaced by Ardal O’Hanlon’s DI Jack Mooney.

“We are very happy to welcome Ralf to the team. He is not only a great actor but also extremely funny. From the moment he entered the set we knew that the show was in safe hands,” added Executive Producer Tim Key added. “Neville is a real fish out of the water and the island of Saint Marie will test it to the core. We are very excited about the future and can’t wait for the audience to meet D.I Parker. “

Does Madeleine join “death in paradise” as the “new Florence”?

Yes! Despite a somewhat ambiguous end to season eight, the BBC has now confirmed that DS Madeleine Dumas will stay here – and actress Aude Legastelois will be a regular season.

When Madeleine arrived in Saint Marie to investigate Florence’s gunshots and report on DI Jack Mooney’s unusual methods of solving crimes, she made her debut in the last two episodes of the eighth series. She was soon drafted in to help the team solve an apparently impossible murder and began to fall in love with the island.

Madeleine succeeds DS Florence Cassell (Joséphine Jobert) as Jack’s representative.

Aude Legastelois said: “I am thrilled that I have had the opportunity to continue my role as Madeleine and to rejoin the cast of Death in Paradise. I cannot wait for Madeleine to be fully integrated into the Honoré Police team and viewers get to know them better. “

Who will be featured in the ninth series of Death in Paradise?

Ardal O’Hanlon returns as chief detective DI Jack Mooney (for now) and leads the Saint Marie police team, which includes Officer JP Hooper (Tobi Bakare), Officer Ruby Patterson (Shyko Amos) and newcomer DS Madeleine Dumas belong to (Aude Legastelois).

Don Warrington is back to play Commissioner Selwyn Patterson while Elizabeth Bourgine plays bar owner Catherine Bordey.

Joséphine Jobert will NOT return as DS Florence Cassell after her dramatic exit at the end of the eighth series, although hopefully our cast will make some off-screen visits to see her in Martinique.

It also seems that Officer Dwayne Myers (Danny John-Jules), who left before the start of the eighth series, will not be making a comeback. According to Jack Mooney, he is currently on a sailing adventure around the world with his long-lost father.

Who are the guest stars for Death in Paradise in 2020?

The BBC promised a number of guest actors with stars for the ninth series, and they did it.

Adrian Edmondson will play a man named Charles Crabtree who witnesses an attack – but may not be telling the whole truth about what happened.

EastEnders star Nina Wadia joins as Anna, who has a potential love interest for DI Jack Mooney.

Other actors who will appear in the new series include Steve Pemberton, Javone Prince, Jade Anouka, Alexander Vlahos, Nell Hudson, Samuel West and Samantha Bond.