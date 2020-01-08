Release date for season 2 | Plot, cast

Loading...

Netflix’s ice skating drama Spinning Out follows the fate of Kat Baker (Kaya Scodelario), who is ready to give up ice skating forever after getting out of competition after a terrible fall. But when she, as a skater, had a second chance with the evil Justin (Evan Roderick), she quickly realized that if she wanted to be successful she would have to master many more challenges than just those on the ice.

The show’s first season was a hit on Netflix, but will there be more?

Will there be a season 2 spinning out on Netflix?

There is currently no official confirmation of a second season commission. However, it is likely that we will make a decision about whether there will be more of the show in the coming weeks or months.

When does the second season of Spinning Out appear on Netflix?

As there is no official commission yet, we cannot answer this question at the moment. Since the first season premiered on January 1, 2020, it’s possible there will be a second season that we’ll likely see early on Netflix in 2021.

Who could be in the cast?

The cast of the first season included Kaya Scodelario, Evan Roderick, Jan Jones, Willow Shields, Amanda Zhou, Will Kemp, Swetlana Efremova, Mitchell Edwards, Sarah Wright Olsen, David James Elliott, Johnny Weir, Kaitlyn Leeb and Jonathan Van Ness. No official casting for season two is currently announced.