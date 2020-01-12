Release date for season 2 | Plot, cast

Netflix’s ice skating drama Spinning Out follows the fate of Kat Baker (Kaya Scodelario, known in the UK as Effy Stonem in Skins), who, after a terrible fall, is ready to give up ice skating forever and leaves the competition. But when she got a second chance as a skater with the evil Justin (Evan Roderick), she quickly realized that if she wanted to be successful, she would have to master many more challenges than just those on the ice.

The first season of the show was a hit on Netflix, but will there be more dance on ice in 2020 or 20201?

Will there be a season 2 spinning out on Netflix?

There is currently no official confirmation of a second season commission. However, it is likely that we will make a decision about whether there will be more of the show in the coming weeks or months.

The first season of Spinning Out, however, was left on a large hanger, with viewers not knowing whether Kat and Justin had made it to the citizens. If the audience figures for Netflix are good, it looks like the show is fully prepared for another season.

Fans of the show also went to Twitter to ask for more spinning out. So let’s hope that Netflix bosses are on social media and follow reactions!

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: Everyone needs to watch “Spinning Out” on Netflix so I can get season 2. Thanks in advance. ????

– jastastic ???? (@jazzie_lew) January 2, 2020

Okay, so @netflix, I need you to renew spinning out for season 2. PLEASE AND THANKS !!! pic.twitter.com/aBX6K9MfI1

– Jessica ???? (@ realjessamica92) January 5, 2020

When does the second season of Spinning Out appear on Netflix?

As there is no official commission yet, we cannot answer this question at the moment. Since the first season premiered on January 1, 2020, it’s possible there will be a second season that we’ll likely see early on Netflix in 2021.

Who could be in the cast?

The cast of the first season included Kaya Scodelario, Evan Roderick, Jan Jones, Willow Shields, Amanda Zhou, Will Kemp, Swetlana Efremova, Mitchell Edwards, Sarah Wright Olsen, David James Elliott, Johnny Weir, Kaitlyn Leeb and Jonathan Van Ness. No official casting for season two is currently announced.