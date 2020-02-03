Release date film Black Widow | when is the Marvel movie out?

Warning: contains spoilers for Avengers: Endgame.

The super spy Black Widow from Scarlett Johansson gets her own solo film.

The leather-covered femme fatale, also known as Natasha Romanov, first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2010, and now a star cast is being prepared to join her in the new film. The prequel is in Marvel’s phase 4.

Here’s everything you need to know, but beware – after the jump and the first few entries we enter serious spoiler terrain for Avengers: Endgame.

When is Black Widow released in the cinema?

Black Widow will be released on May 1, 2020. Filming began in Norway in May 2019.

Who is in the cast of Black Widow?

Scarlett Johansson – known for her roles in Lost in Translation and Under the Skin among many others – the cast will lead as the titular spy, who first appeared as Black Widow in Iron Man 2 in 2010 before becoming a core member of the Avengers.

Rachel Weisz (The Favorite) and David Harbor (Stranger Things) have also joined the cast, with Weitz playing another Black Widow called Melina while Harbor Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian, a Russian super soldier attempting to replicate Captain America and that some history with Natasha.

Florence Pugh (Little Women) is committed to play a rival assassin that has been revealed as Yelena Belova, a ‘little sister’ figure for Natasha and another graduate of the Black Widow program. In the comics, Yelena was Natasha’s successor when she left the KGB.

O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale) star is cast as Mason, a SHIELD ally from Natasha with a romantic interest in her.

Ray Winstone (The Departed) has also come to the film in an undisclosed role.

Olivier Richters – the world’s largest bodybuilder nicknamed ‘The Dutch Giant’ due to its huge 7ft 2in frame – will also play an unspecified role.

Rumor has it that Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. could play in the film as a younger Tony Stark.

Interestingly enough, it has also been confirmed that the villain of the movie will be Taskmaster (see below), but without casting announced for the role of the masked villain we assume that one of the above characters will fulfill double duty in a surprise reveal .. .

What is Black Widow about?

Marvel Studios 2019

The plot of the film is largely hidden, although we now know when the film takes place within the MCU timeline – after Captain America 2016: Civil War, but before Avengers 2018: Infinity War, in a period in which Natasha was present the flight from the authorities with other heroes such as Captain America by Chris Evans.

Sizzle reel recordings shown at San Diego Comic-Con showed Natasha on her way to Budapest (the scene of a formative mission in her childhood mentioned in the Avengers films), where she meets Pugh’s Yelena before participating in a brutal one-off on-one fight.

Other clips showed Harbour’s Red Guardian in action with its shield and other action and chase sequences, and show off some of Taskmaster’s (below) movements.

Johansson had previously spoken about the tone of the film and called it ‘pretty grainy’, but ‘also surprising’.

It’s a bit in his own genre, I think, “she told MTV News. “Some of the movies we were talking about, we were talking about The Fugitive, we were talking about Logan, we were talking about Terminator 2.”

And Weisz confused us all after he explained why there are multiple Black Widows in the plot: “There are quite a few … I am a Black Widow and there are Scarlett (Johansson) and Florence (Pugh). There are quite a few other characters that you will also meet who are Black Widows. “

Natasha will also put on a new white version of her traditional outfit, which debuted at the D23 Expo in August 2019.

Who is Taskmaster?

Andy Parkart, director of visual development at Marvel Studios, confirmed that Natasha is confronting the Taskmaster – and no, we don’t mean Greg Davies.

A mercenary soldier with the capability of “photographic reflexes” (in fact, once he sees someone who he can do, assuming he is physically capable), Taskmaster is a deadly enemy who can quickly surpass anyone by moving their movements. mirroring. Usually depicted as having a skull-like face, the design of the character in Black Widow seems to look more real.

And it may be that Pugh’s Yelena Belova (assuming she is who she plays) collaborates with Taskmaster, given her mostly rogue comic book, coming together as a pretty deadly obstacle for Natasha.

Who directs Black Widow?

The film is directed by Australian director Cate Shortland (Lore) – a female director.

Marvel was reportedly “extremely thorough” in his search for the right director after meeting more than 65 people before making a decision about Shortland.

Fun fact: more than 65 directors met for the BLACK WIDOW function. Wonder that this is extremely thorough

– Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) May 2, 2018

Female scriptwriter Jac Schaeffer wrote the script, while Ned Benson is working on the second draft.

Is there a trailer for Black Widow?

Yes – there are two! Plus some posters. In the Super Bowl trailer, Natasha explains how she had a family before the Avengers.

You can also watch the first trailer below, because we see Natasha confront her past …

A little over a month later, Marvel Studios unveiled this “special look” that gives us a better idea of ​​Taskmaster in action …

Marvel unveiled character posters in February 2020.

View the brand new character posters for #BlackWidow from Marvel Studios. See the movie in the theaters on May 1. #NatashaRomanoff #YelenaBelova #MelinaVostokoff #AlexeiShostakov

– Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) 3 February 2020

We also have an official poster that reveals our first look at Harbor as a Red Guardian.

BLACK WIDOW!!! Official D23 poster I had the honor to paint. She is very close and dear to me because it is the gazillionth time that I designed / painted her. What a cast & crew! #BlackWidow @MarvelStudios #ScarlettJohansson @Florence_Pugh @DavidKHarbour #RachelWeisz @ DisneyD23

– Andy Park (@andyparkart) 25 August 2019

