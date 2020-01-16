Relax and let it go! The other way to reach your goals

Tired of failure? You need a personal liability coach. Nat Rich, founder of ‘Unf * ck Your Life’s workshops, explains how to increase your chances of getting where you want

Rosie Mullender

Striving to achieve a personal goal often sounds like a difficult struggle – especially if you are trying to overcome an addiction, or if you are aiming for a long-term accomplishment that offers few short-term rewards – dreaming of being hailed as the next EL James for example, is not always motivated enough to sit down and write your magnum opus right away.

Personal liability trainer Nat Rich has a different way of seeing and setting goals. Her six-hour “Unf * ck Your Life” workshops explore simple ways to get things done – and she thinks the secret is to drop goals, focusing on communication. “When we have a goal, we use our energy to plan for something to happen in our future,” she says. “We build expectations around this future event that is taking place, and then, if we don’t reach our goal, we can feel like a failure, which causes anxiety and feelings of depression. But the truth is, no one is guaranteed to get what they want, exactly when they want it. Instead of constantly designing and manipulating the outcome you want to achieve, the idea is to learn to relax and allow life to show us what it has to offer. ”

Free your life by facing your fears



Whether your goal is to do yoga or settle your finances, the first step is to determine what motivates you. Procrastination is a form of avoidance – “procrastination really doesn’t exist, you’ve just found an advantage in doing something more attractive,” says Rich. So you have to face what you are avoiding before you start. “You have to look at how your avoidance affects all areas of your life: social life and circles of friendship, professional life, financial life, love life and family life. Then break it all down to the basics. For example, when I gave up alcohol, I made a list of all the areas of life that my drinking affected. It didn’t just have an impact on my health – it was everything from my social life to my finances, without even being aware of it. The final list was huge, which gave me the awareness I needed to deal with the problem and give up alcohol altogether. “

Then examine all the (true!) Reasons why you have avoided reaching your goal in the past. “We tend to be more honest with ourselves when we write things down,” says Rich. “ When we just think about things, it’s easy to start lying to ourselves, because thinking gives your ego the opportunity to hide the situation – for example, telling yourself that you avoid yoga because of the cost, rather because that you’re nervous about being the tallest person in the class. Putting the pen on paper and reducing your fears really helps you see the size. You can also try an online mind map such as Simple Mind to help you organize your thoughts.

Free your life by starting big

Once you have identified what has prevented you in the past, it is time to address each problem one by one. But instead of taking small steps, Rich recommends a heartbreaking approach to plaster to treat your goal-bound gremlins. “It’s not about starting small, but starting with your biggest problem,” she says. “Because this bigger problem will affect everything else, and second, by starting big, it gets easier as you go. Also, if you start small, you know that your biggest problem is waiting for you, which allows procrastination to sneak in. ”

If your messy finances have evolved because you have a bunch of unopened bills, you can’t cope with arranging debt repayment, or you avoid asking for help, the step you dread the most is the one you should approach first, and, says Nat, asking for help that most of us will find the most difficult. “Seeking help is everyone’s biggest problem, but by letting someone else in, you can cut your worries in half,” she says.

Free your life by not comparing yourself to others



You might see social media as the place to get inspiration. If other people have done it, you can do it too, right? But research shows that our self-esteem drops when we make “upward comparisons” – by comparing ourselves to people who seem fitter or have more friends than we do. By looking at your own thinking, then the perfect physique of an Instagram gym bunny will deflate anyone whose goal is just to walk in the gym. “Personally, I don’t have social media and it changed my life,” says Nat. “In fact, I became much more productive when I gave it up. I compared myself to others and panicked, thinking, “They are doing something I want to do, but I am not doing it.” Just looking at someone else’s life, I felt like a failure. you start, abandon the accounts of the people whose life you aspire to – at least until you have reached your goal.

Free your life by changing your goals



Once you’ve listed all of the ways your goal (or lack thereof) affects your life, you may realize that you’re headed in the wrong direction all along – and that’s great too. . Maybe you’ve figured out that you don’t really want to be thinner, you just want a more successful love life – which means accepting the need to shift your attention elsewhere. “I dreamed of being a DJ, but once I started I realized it wasn’t really what I wanted,” says Nat. “But it was very hard to admit it, because I told everyone and I got a DJ job in Dubai. The worst thing you can do is change your mind on a goal, but end up going on because you don’t want to tell people that you’ve changed your mind. But that’s just another form of procrastination – admitting that you don’t want to reach your stated goal any more success in itself. “

