Rejuvenated Battle of Alberta fueled by relevance of Flames and Oilers

To have sparks turn into flames, the right conditions must be met.

Flammable elements are required. Rising heat must also bring those elements to their flash point – the temperature at which they can ignite – and that also applies to oxygen to maintain everything.

If there were doubts that these circumstances were present in this rendition of the Battle of Alberta, they were erased Saturday night.

Matthew Tkachuk foresaw that first spark weeks ago with his series of hits on Zack Kassian, stick flips and post-game wars with Alberta arenas filled with oxygen and – perhaps more importantly – the respective return of the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames to the play- off-relevance increased the temperature sufficiently to cause the Saturday night goalie-fight inflammation.

Battle of Alberta veterans Jim Peplinski and Martin Gelinas knew the formula for how it unfolded.

“When I go back in the early 1980s,” Peplinski, who won a Stanley Cup with Calgary in the 1988-89 season, recalled Hockey Night in the After Hours segment of Canada, “when I first arrived in Calgary, I remember [former Flames] Willie Plett said in the first year: “Why should we go to Edmonton, they just have to email us the two points.” We did not expect the Oilers to be competitive.

“They just left the following year and then gave us an education. The way we finally started to compete was to participate. And when you became involved, as Tkachuk does now, it forces the rest of your team to appear or disappear. If you look at the previous game in Edmonton, when you see Monahan getting into an emotional fight, it becomes visible. “

Saturday’s Flames-Oilers fight had no shortage of that kind of “showing up.” All in all, 102 penalty minutes were handed out. Six of those penalties were fighting majors. For the first time in the history of Battle of Alberta, goalkeepers dropped and knocked their gloves and blockers.

That fireworks that coincide with the status of Calgary and Edmonton in the rankings is no coincidence. The Oilers hold a slight lead with 62 points, while the Flames are at 60, and with that the ghost image of a potential first-round play-off matchup looms up during every regular season meeting.

“We have two teams with some very skilled players, very competitive,” said Gelinas, who played Edmonton for five seasons and now serves as an assistant coach to Calgary. “We use the word” hate “[to describe how the teams think about each other], you put that in the playoffs, I think it would be strengthened and even bigger.”

That way of thinking comes just as much from personal experiences as from knowing the players who are currently involved.

Among the many memorable Battle of Alberta, Gelinas topples the skates, the most notable in his mind were the 1991 playoffs – the last time Edmonton and Calgary met in the late season 29 years ago.

The Flames and Oilers competed in the first round of that year. Although Calgary was 20 points ahead of Edmonton in the regular season, it lost to the defending champion in seven games.

“Back to that first play-off run in 1991,” Gelinas recalled, “every game, every team meant something. I had to go back yesterday and watch some clips, and you could see every man who completed his checks. It was skill, it was physical, it was difficult, it was back and forth.

“You also had a character on both sides. We had Esa Tikkanen on our side, they had Theo Fleury, a few guys who were in the game – just like Matthew Tkachuk. ”

Peplinski shares that feeling – that the Battle of Alberta must be at its best, must be both parties too.

As someone who played against high-skill teams such as the Montreal Canadiens and New York Islanders in the 70s and 80s, Peplinski is no stranger to what today’s oilers led by Connor McDavid are offensive.

But the Oilers of the past – as these Oilers now show – were able to beat you with more than just speed and skill.

“Edmonton was an interesting mix of a team with an incredible amount of speed, but they also wanted to put you in the ground,” Peplinski recalled. “I think a lot of that had to do with [Glen Slather]. When we would play the Oilers, if they got up with one [goal], they wanted to get up with two, it was never over.

“And so I give Edmonton a lot of praise for what Calgary has become, because if you didn’t show up, if you weren’t ready, you’d get hurt or embarrassed every second.”

Fortunately, nobody was injured on Saturday, but an 8-3 profit margin for the Oilers fits the shameful bill – at least for one side – and adds extra fuel to a rivalry that burns bright again.