Rehab stops with 905 helps Matt Thomas shake off rust before Raptors return

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – When the news was announced that Matt Thomas sustained a finger injury on his non-shooting hand on November 25, hardly anyone turned a blind eye to the belief that the Toronto Raptors sniper would miss only a week or two of tops and be back without worry .

But as the weeks continued to expand without any definitive update of Thomas’ status, supplemented by a number of other injuries and nights of awful three-point photography, something seemingly insignificant suddenly became a major problem.

That is why, 44 days and 21 games since he last played November 23, it was a welcome sight to see Thomas back on the basketball court for an organized game – even if it was in a G League affair.

“If you are forced to sit outside, you will certainly appreciate that you are healthy and I am just thankful that I am now, and I am happy to be here and excited to play,” Thomas said before joining his Raptors 905 debut against the Erie Bayhawks on Monday.

Thomas announced earlier in the day that he would be on a rehabstint with the 905, and started the game and saw a mixed return of his performance, as he finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, but shot only 7-out 19 from the field and 2-for-8 from three-point range played in 34 minutes.

To point out the obvious, Thomas, a three-point sniper, expecting that he would shoot open shots while he was with the Raptors, was not very accurate Monday night – something that would come on if it were not for six weeks of dismissal and definitely needs time to adjust.

“I felt good,” said Thomas after the 905 victory over 124-114 at Paramount Fine Foods Center. “I mean, my body felt good. But to be honest, I haven’t played 34 minutes since I was in college. In Europe the rotations are much tighter – even the starters only play 20 minutes per game – so that was absolutely different, but for the most part my body felt good. You can’t really simulate a game, but all the cardio and extra conditioning that I did have certainly paid off. “

Because Thomas was injured by his non-shooting hand, he was able to do almost everything during his spare time, except participating in everything that had to do with contact for fear that a wrong blow to the wrist or something like that would get worse. As such, in recent weeks Thomas has been a common practice in sprinting and other activities.

Still, nothing can simulate live game action, and it appeared to be evident in Thomas’ shooting line against the Bayhawks.

That’s probably a good thing, because there is a good chance that Thomas will return his NBA Tuesday night when the Raptors compete against the Portland Trail Blazers at Scotiabank Arena, and they probably can’t afford him off-night as the 905 were able to record it.

“Take those misses away now and tomorrow when he comes into play, I wouldn’t expect he would miss shots,” said Thomas’ teammate Stanley Johnson. “That guy has been taking photos all his life, so I wouldn’t worry at all.”

Johnson, like Thomas, was also down with the 905 Monday night – not necessarily on a rehab stint, but to get some valuable repetitions and playing time that he couldn’t get with the Raptors.

Ending with a team-high 24 points to go along with 11 rebounds, Johnson looked just as strong and complete as he went 8-for-24 and 2-for-10 out of three-point range.

Johnson recently returned to action on Christmas Day after a groin condition had cost him 19 games, but he had had so little playing time with the Raptors that it almost seemed like he wasn’t playing at all.

As such, he was happy for the ability to play with the 905 even when it was pretty rusty.

“I’m trying to find a role here because I’ve been away almost as long as Matt,” Johnson said. “So this really helped me and now I know I can feel a few shots and get to the edge and things like that.”

Malcom Miller also played with the 905-Monday and registered six points and six rebounds on 1-for-6 shots.

Part of the reason why Johnson and Miller, who normally played exclusively for the Raptors this season and not the 905, were sent to the G League is because of the two 10-day contract calls received by former 905 guards Justin Anderson and Paul Watson.

“For me personally, that’s why I coach,” said 905 head coach Jama Mahlalela. “For me, that is the embodiment of what we do. Especially for those two young men, and specifically for Paul who has not yet touched the NBA. I was the first person he told. His agent told him and then we walked out of the gym in Grand Rapids, and I could tell by his face that something was wrong. He called me over and (had) a small tear in his eye, but it was incredibly special and he wanted to share it with me. …

“And I think Justin, who was in the NBA, really told something. He said that once you’re out of the NBA, it’s hard to come back. And he felt so privileged and blessed that we gave him the opportunity gifts to come back. “

The sudden roster turnover and the need to fill in boys like Thomas, Johnson and Miller coincidentally coincided with a pretty special event on the 905 calendar: Fred VanVleet Bobblehead Day.

Fans who entered the building received bobbleheads and, in a nice show of support, VanVleet came to the game, along with just about every other Raptors player and employee available that evening, including Pascal Siakam, Norman Powell and head coach Nick Nurse. .

“I did get a lump. I’m going to see if I can get Freddy to sign that so I can put it on the market, “said Thomas jokingly.” But no, it’s great to see. … You wouldn’t see that in many other organizations. Some of the top players from the NBA team come down and support the G League team. “

Johnson added: “This is my first year with the Raptors organization and I think it was very clear from the start that this is a family organization. So we don’t treat the 905 as a distant cousin or something. We are all brothers, we all come here and support. “

It is certainly a nice gesture to go to a minor league game and show support, but it would not be possible for the 905 to play just half an hour from Toronto.

This is a convenience that not only helps with team bonding and organizational companionship, but also with seemingly unkempt rehabilitation as needed by Thomas.

“It’s fun, not being able to travel, just jumping in the car and driving here for 30, 40 minutes. It’s very valuable,” said Thomas. “I think many other teams don’t have their G League branch so close, and I think it’s very valuable to make it happen as close as possible to an evening like this where guys like me can go down go to play to come back from rehab and don’t miss a beat and keep playing with the Raptors tomorrow. ”

It wasn’t exactly the triumphant return to court that Thomas was looking for on Monday evening, but it was nevertheless a return. One that would not be possible without the existence of the 905, and one that still seemed to get the stamp of approval from the Raptors themselves.

“At the end of the game, Coach Nurse thanked us for warming up the boys for their next outing now,” Mahlalela said. “So that’s what it’s about.”