Registration at James Sprunt Community College is on the rise

KENANSVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Enrollment at James Sprunt Community College is on the rise.

Compared to the last spring semester, the school registered 10 percent more enrollments. More than 1,200 students are currently enrolled. Last spring there were 1,124 students.

This spring semester, the school has the highest number of students since 2014.

Lori Smith and Kara Repass are part of the growing number of students on campus. Both students were in Theresa Meza’s Principals of Financial Accounting class last semester.

Meza said it was the largest class she had had since starting class in 2005.

Smith is a witness to the growth of the student body and said she “definitely sees more people on campus, I have been able to use the library and student services since I came to the SGA sessions, so it is growing. ”

Administrators attribute the growth to students who signed up for double enrollment and new classes in human resource development, such as being an electrical installer, medical assistant, and beautician.

The school has added Spanish programs to accommodate the growing Hispanic population in Duplin County.

Sonia Benitez Cardoso in a blue blazer with her students.

College cosmetology instructor Sonia Benitez Cardoso said 23 percent of the population in Duplin County is of Spanish descent. Your class and other Spanish speaking courses take into account the growing population.

This is the first year that this particular class has been taught in Spanish.

“It’s an opportunity to start a career,” Cardoso said in Spanish.

Your students have the opportunity to obtain a certificate of cosmetology and a state license.

The number of students is expected to increase as classes start in February and March.