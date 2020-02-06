Regional coroner invokes investigation of four deaths in Hydro One helicopter crash 2017

Police placed yellow caution tape on the scene of a Hydro One helicopter crash on Thursday, December 14, 2017. The Tweed crash killed the pilot and three line workers.

An investigation will investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of four men who were in a Hydro One helicopter when it crashed at Tweed on December 14, 2017.

Paul Dungey, the regional surveillance coroner for the eastern Ontario region, announced the judicial Thursday.

Kyle Shorrock, 27, Jeffrey Howes, 26, James Baragar, 39, and Darcy Jansen, 26, were in the hydro-helicopter in the area when it crashed.

After an investigation, the Transport Safety Board of Canada said in a report released last October that an uncertain tool bag hit the tail rotor of the helicopter, leading to the crash.

Inquest juries can make recommendations to prevent further deaths.

There is still no word about the date and location of the investigation.

