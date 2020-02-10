Regina King Dazzles In Blush Pink At 2020 Oscars

Regina King stole the show at the 2020 Oscars with its beautiful red carpet look!

The actress stepped out into a glamorous blushing pink dress from Versace with a body-hugging shape and a light asymmetrical neckline. The real striking feature of this look, however, is the dramatic train that followed.

King was styled for the evening by her dynamic stylist team Wayman + Micah, who accessorized King’s look with diamond rings and bracelets coordinated with the jewelry inlaid on her dress. King wore her hair in a smooth side part and concentrated on heavy, dramatic eyelashes with her makeup.

Regina King won the best supporting actor at the Oscars of 2019 for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk.

View King’s 2020 Oscars below: