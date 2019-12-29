Reggie Begelton trains for the New Orleans Saints, gets accessories from star receiver Antonio Brown

Loading...

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.ca

A CFL star continues to draw attention south of the border.

Calgary Stampeders defenseman Reggie Begelton worked for the New Orleans Saints on Friday.

The six players who tried for the Saints today:

WR Reggie Begelton

WR Antonio Brown

WR Travin Dural

WR Maurice Harris

WR Tommylee Lewis

WR Tim White

– Amie Just (@Amie_Just) December 27, 2019

Begelton had a breakout season in 2019, recording 102 receptions for 1,444 yards and 10 touchdowns in 17 games. The 26-year-old was named a CFL star for the first time in his career after becoming the first target of the Calgary offensive.

The Saints are 12-3 and looking for depth before the playoffs. Besieged star catcher Antonio Brown has also worked for New Orleans. Brown went to Twitter after training to praise Begelton's performances.

Great fam workout that you slap well to get back to the ball with the js! Respect https://t.co/ScFTGvRiEl

– AB (@ AB84) December 28, 2019

Brown has been the subject of controversy several times during his career in the NFL. He was released by Oakland and New England this season for out-of-scope issues, and his Twitter feed contains material that many find offensive.

Although his character is problematic, Brown's talent has never been questioned. The four-time NFL All-Pro Bowl wide receiver has 841 receptions for 11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns in 131 career games. Brown ranks 35th all-time in receiving yards from the NFL, but he's only 31 years old.

It is not known if Begelton did enough to impress the Saints, but it looks like he has a Brown fan.