“Refusing to Work Together” – Celtic Go To War With Sky Sports

Celtic today refused to allow Sky Sports in Lennoxtown for their reporter to participate in the press conference prior to the game with Odsonne Edouard and Neil Lennon after the club filed an official complaint against the broadcaster.

The complete and complete debacle of the Alfredo Morelos interview where the broadcaster put words in the mouth of the Colombian to try to attack Celtic is now in the hands of Ofcom. Sky Sports apologized after a Celtic statement demanded an investigation as to why this went up in the air.

The Scottish champions were not happy with the apology and asked for a full investigation and reported this to the independent agency for complaints from broadcasters.

It has turned into Sky’s coverage of Celtic, where the club refuses access to the press conference according to the Guardian until a satisfactory result is achieved.

We doubt whether Sky Sports will care too much, given their ongoing story and the experts they have in the books.

Celtic is absolutely right to do this, but we imagine that they are required to speak with the channel on match days to which they relate. We’ll find out soon enough.