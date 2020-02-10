Refugee rapper Pras drops out at Postfotograaf outside the court

Ex-Fugue member Prakazrel “Pras” Michel took a swipe at a post-photographer on Monday and broke a part of a camera outside of his hearing for child assistance in the Manhattan court.

Michel, 47, was apparently furious when photographer R. Umar Abassi started taking pictures of him.

“He pretended to descend the stairs and suddenly jumped up and grabbed my lens,” Abassi said.

A photo of the moment shows Michel in a blue hoodie with his hand extended to the camera.

When the photographer drove away, the rapper bent the bayonet, which is where the lens attaches to the camera housing, Abassi said.

A bailiff stepped in and said to Michel, “You can’t do that.”

“He would have beaten me if the bailiffs had not stopped him,” Abassi said.

Michel had been in court for the $ 127,000 his ex Angela Severiano says he owes her for child benefits for their nine-year-old son Landon.

Pras Michel Rashid Umar Abbasi

Earlier on Monday in the court, Michel came after The Post about his reporting on his case, saying that his son “sees that his father is being pushed into the press” and that “he is ashamed of my colleagues and friends.”

“Maybe they’re going to say I’m a meltdown or Kanye [West] tirade,” he said.

Severiano’s lawyer, Robert Wallack replied: “This case … is not about the New York Post. This is about the fact that Pras did not pay child benefits.”

Michel, who had been in jail for six months for lack of payments, was later ordered to pay $ 20,000 by March 2, despite Wallack protests.

Judge Carol Goldstein said it was “harder to get the money in prison.”

“She went way too easily for him,” Wallack said after the court.

