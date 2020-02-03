Reese’s Take 5 has just stolen the record for Snickers’ largest chocolate bar

HERSHEY, Penn. – The candy war has started and it continues like Donkey Kong.

Two weeks ago, weighing more than 4,700 pounds and measuring 2 feet high and 26 inches wide, the Guinness Book of World Records declared Waco, Texas, as the home of the world’s largest chocolate bars – a Snickers the size of 43,000 single-size candy bars put together.

The record did not last long.

Hershey has Mars with one top layer with an even larger version of a Reese’s Take 5 candy bar of 5,943 pounds and measures 9 feet long by 5.5 feet wide by 2 feet high, the Hershey Company said.

The huge bar took five days to make and was presented Friday at Hershey’s Chocolate World in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

“The Reese team believes that records, even just a few weeks old, should be broken,” said Veronica Villasenor, Reese’s senior director.

A team of more than 40 people from The Hershey Company’s research and development center and production facilities have helped bring the chocolate bar to a successful conclusion.

Both Mars and Hershey said the attempts at the world record were a scourge for their respective Super Bowl commercials.

The candy bar will be distributed among Hershey’s employees, according to the guidelines of Guinness World Records, which state that all food-related records must be donated or consumed.

40.285924

-76.650247

. [TagsToTranslate] news