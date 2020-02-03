Reese Witherspoon’s book club choices

Can’t decide what to read this month? The book club of Reese Witherspoon Hello Sunshine is my personal go-to for book recommendations, and the list contains everything from murder mysteries to heartbreaking memoirs and beautiful cheesy romance novels.

Reese’s choice for February is The Scent Keeper by Erica Bauermeister, a story about Emmeline, a young woman growing up on a remote island next to her father, holding a collection of fragrance-filled bottles in the drawers that line the walls of their huts. As Emmeline gets older, her curiosity gets the best of her and she notices that she is being pushed into the real world, away from the island, so she has to undertake a search to find out her true identity. “While [Emmeline] is embarking on a journey to dig up her past, she is confronted with the truth about love, family and who she really is … You … it’s SO GOOD!” Reese said in an Instagram message. So if you have a case of a reader block and don’t know where to start, check out all of the star’s previous book club choices. After all, you might come across a new favorite.