Reel News: reviews of 1917, IP Man 4 and Little Women

Welcome to Reel News, our weekly segment that looks at what appears in the register and what your money is worth. Join Erin Keeney and Riley Winn while they take a look at 1917, IP Man 4 and Little Women.

First comes in 1917, from Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes, who also co-wrote the film. The film follows two young British soldiers during the First World War who are given an apparently impossible mission: Mars in enemy territory to deliver a message that prevents 1600 of their own men from falling into a trap. "This is more of a thriller than a conventional war film," says Winn. The film is based on a story told to Mendes by veterans of WWI, "but the style is actually based on modern video games," says Keeney. Winn says: “the entire film was made around a real-time element. The way it is recorded helps you feel its intensity. & # 39; 1917 storms into the theater on December 25.

The following is IP Man 4, the fourth (and allegedly last) chapter in the martial arts franchise. The film revolves around the life of IP Man after the death of his wife while traveling to San Francisco to find a better future for himself and his son. He is confronted with racial discrimination that leads him to think about his life and tries to find out why he started martial arts in the first place. Donnie Yen-stars and Wilson Yip, who directed the first three films, are back in the director's chair. The first film debuted in 2008 and is based on the real-life martial artist who trained Bruce Lee. "Who doesn't like kung-fu movies?" Winn says. IP Man kicks in December 25.

Finally we have Little Women, the classic novel by Louis68 May Alcott from 1868 about four sisters who grow up in America in the aftermath of the civil war. Directed by Greta Gerwig (Ladybird), this is the eighth film adaptation of the novel. "Early critics say that Gerwig may be the first to stay true to the original book," says Keeney, "and the director almost completely pulled the dialogue out of the original book." Little Women opens in theaters on December 25.

But if you see one movie this weekend, it should be Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

