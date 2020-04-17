Reed Morano in talks for Jennifer Lopez’s ‘The Godmother’

Emmy winner Reed Morano is in negotiations to immediate Jennifer Lopez in the drug lord drama “The Godmother” for STXfilms.

Morano directed the very first a few episodes of Hulu’s strike demonstrate “The Handmaid’s Tale” and received the Emmy and Administrators Guild awards for drama collection route. STXfilms is also in talks with Oscar winner William Monahan to re-publish the script for “The Godmother.”

Lopez arrived on to the challenge last summertime and will portray Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco, also known as “The Godmother.” The tale follows the lifestyle of Blanco, who outsmarted and outhustled the gentlemen around her to rise from an impoverished childhood in Colombia to develop into 1 of the world’s greatest drug lords. She was reportedly was well worth more than $2 billion and was a essential figurehead in Miami’s Cocaine Cowboy Wars. Blanco was murdered in Colombia in 2012.

Lopez will produce together with Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina, as perfectly as Julie Yorn. Previously drafts of the script of have been composed by Regina Corrado (“Deadwood: The Movie”) and Terence Winter (“The Wolf of Wall Road,” “Boardwalk Empire,” “The Sopranos”). Wintertime, Alex Pettyfer, Alex Brown and Rick Yorn will govt deliver.

Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu in the strike flick “Hustlers.” J.Lo’s acclaimed performance was a single of the most talked about “snubs” of the 2020 Oscar season.STX Amusement

“I’ve been forever fascinated by the tale of Griselda Blanco and jumped at the opportunity to perform her on display screen,” mentioned Lopez in July. “She is all points we glance for in storytelling and dynamic characters — infamous, bold, conniving, chilling. In a style dominated by famous kingpins, I’m keen to shine a highlight on this anti-hero and thrilled to associate with STX for the 3rd time so we can provide this persuasive, challenging tale to daily life.”

The information about Morano and Monahan was to start with documented by Deadline.