Redskins plans to hire the first African American coach in the history of the NFL

ASHBURN, Virgina – Former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera is on the verge of a breakthrough when he hires his new Washington Redskins staff.

Adam Schefter, Senior NFL Insider at ESPN, reports that Jennifer King is about to switch to Rivera’s employees. She is the first full-time African American assistant coach in the league.

King would be an offensive assistant coach under Rivera for whom she previously worked. King has been an intern at the Panthers for the past two summers. She was an offensive assistant coach at Dartmouth and played with the New York Sharks in the Women’s Football Alliance. There was also a pit stop in the now defective AAF as an assistant at the Arizona Hotshots.

“The greatest thing I’ve learned from Jennifer is that there is a completely undeveloped source of coaching,” Rivera told reporters at the Women’s Careers in Football Forum 2019. “She is a unique personality. She has college basketball Women coached and won a national championship. She played soccer. She loves the game … here is a person who really wants to stand up and take this opportunity. “

King’s rise is one of the few women who has joined the NFL coaches in recent years. Earlier this month, Katie Sowers was the first coach to reach the Super Bowl in her role with the San Francisco 49ers. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wear the line of defense assistant, Lori Locust, and the assistant to the strength and conditioning trainer Maral Javadifar.

This month, the Cleveland Browns hired Callie Brownson as the new chief of staff of head coach Kevin Stefanski.

In 2019, referee Sarah Thomas was the first woman to lead an NFL playoff game in an AFC division round between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers.

