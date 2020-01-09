Redesigned Facebook web interface with support for dark mode before spring

Loading...

Almost a year ago, Facebook launched a redesigned version of its web interface with a lighter design, navigation changes, etc. At the time, Facebook did not provide details on when “The New Facebook” would be available to everyone, but now the company says it expects to roll out by early spring.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

In recent months, Facebook has deployed its new design to a “small percentage” of users, giving them the opportunity to test the interface and provide feedback for a generalized version. If you are chosen for this beta test, you will see a prompt asking you to make the change, but as CNET notes, you will still have the option to revert to the old design.

Facebook also confirmed to CNET that it is currently planning to publish “The New Facebook” for everyone before the spring of this year. This means that users should expect to see the new design on their account before March 19.

One of the main features of the Facebook redesign is a new dark mode option on the web. It remains to be seen whether this dark mode option is enabled based on your system’s macOS setting, but we hope that will be the case. The default design for the new Facebook interface is becoming clearer, but the new dark mode settings offer the best of both worlds.

Other adjustments to contemplate include much less of Facebook’s classic blue and white color scheme, wider sidebars, an iOS-style navigation bar at the top, and more.

Facebook still hasn’t rolled out dark mode support for its iOS app, despite the fact that Facebook Messenger and Instagram offer this feature. It’s unclear when we can expect the Facebook app for iOS to add support for dark mode.

FTC: We use self generating income affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Lor8pt_Rnk [/ integrated]