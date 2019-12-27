Reddit user receives the Secret Santa gift from Bill Gates

Loading...

A woman from Michigan received Santa's secret gift of a lifetime this Christmas: an 81-pound package from Bill Gates. The gifts included an original manuscript of "The Great Gatsby", signed by Gates; books; toys for your cat and memories of Harry Potter and "Twin Peaks," according to his post on RedditGifts.com. It arrived in a box illuminated by Christmas lights. Helby, who asked that his last name not be shared, received the gift through the annual Secret Santa exchange at RedditGifts, which hosts dozens of thematic exchanges every year. The site is managed by Reddit, which runs the popular discussion site with the same name. "It is well documented that Bill Gates has been participating for years, but I never thought he would be my Holy Secret," Shelby said. "It is really surprising". A Reddit spokesperson confirmed that Gates sent the package. The billionaire has participated in the exchange since 2013. Shelby said he suspected something when he received a notification on December 17 that his gift was being ignored. "I received the alert that it was sent from Washington and I said to my husband:" Maybe this (is) from Bill Gates! "Shelby said." When I looked the next morning and saw that it weighed 81 pounds, I thought: & # 39; Maybe it's actually from Bill Gates & # 39; ". When he appeared at the FedEx office the next day to pick up the package, he said the employees were excited, shouting" You're the Bill Gates package! " Publication, Helby said that this was the 95th time that he participated in an exchange of gifts on the website. His package arrived stamped with "# 95." The gift arrived after a difficult year for Shelby. His mother died unexpectedly 10 days before of his wedding in April. "There have been many ups and downs this year and many really low lows," Shelby said. Shelby said Gates' most personal gift was a donation at her mother's home. Memory to the American Heart Association. family had requested donations to the AHA after the funeral of his mother. "It really touched me. He was very attentive, "Shelby said." I had mentioned in my Reddit gift questionnaire that my mother had passed away, but I hadn't mentioned the AHA at all. "She shared her joy in both a RedditGifts post and two YouTube videos, Proudly showing his signed note. from Gates. "I know that no gift will make up for the loss of someone so important to you," Gates' note said. "I hope you and your family will find your & # 39; new normalcy & # 39; this holiday season".

