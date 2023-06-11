Reddit’s Pricing Policy Causes Major Subreddits to Go Private

In a move of collective dissent, nearly 3,500 subreddit communities on Reddit are set to go private in protest against Reddit’s new pricing policy for its application programming interface (API). This information was reported by BBC News, which also highlighted the widespread dissatisfaction among Reddit’s users and developers due to the policy’s financial implications.

New API Pricing Policy Causes Upheaval

The API is instrumental in allowing users to display Reddit content on third-party applications such as Apollo. However, the introduction of charges for this API has raised concerns among many app developers, some of whom have stated their intention to shut down their apps because of the financial burden. Christian Selig, the developer behind Apollo, revealed in a Reddit post that the platform is requesting a fee of $0.24 for every 1,000 requests to its API. According to his estimates, this new pricing policy would necessitate charging about $5 per user each month to cover the newly imposed fees. The policy is set to take effect from July 1, causing Apollo and other apps like it to announce their shutdowns by the end of June.

Third-party Apps and the Effect on Reddit’s Business Model

This situation bears resemblance to a conflict that transpired on Twitter in the 2010s. Both services, Reddit and Twitter, have a dedicated user base reliant on third-party applications, which unintentionally undermine the ad-supported business model of the social networks. The problem with Reddit is amplified by its clash with AI companies like OpenAI, which utilize the vast amount of data scraped from the service to train their systems. Steve Huffman, CEO of Reddit, expressed in a post that “Reddit needs to be a self-sustaining business,” indicating that the decision to charge for the API usage was propelled by the need to monetize Reddit’s “valuable” data.

Protest on Reddit

Over 3,000 subreddit communities have decided to participate in the protest, planning to go “private” on Monday for 48 hours, which will prevent anyone outside the community from viewing their posts. Some high-traffic forums like r/todayilearned, r/funny, and r/gaming, which boast over 30 million subscribers each, have pledged to join the campaign. Other communities, such as r/iPhone and r/unexpected, each having over 1 million members, have already made their forums private. While a significant number of subreddit forums will return after the 48-hour protest, some are planning to remain private indefinitely until the issue is sufficiently addressed.

Implications for Reddit’s Future

In the midst of these protests, there’s a growing sense of distrust between the Reddit leadership and the platform’s subreddit moderators and third-party app developers. Criticisms have been leveled at Huffman for his perceived mishandling of the situation, with accusations of misinformation during discussions with developers and moderators. Some communities even speculate that the changes in the API policy are motivated by Reddit’s potential initial public offering (IPO). The extent of the fallout from the protests could have significant implications for Reddit’s future plans, especially if these changes in API policy have been made in anticipation of an IPO. The temporary or permanent loss of some of the platform’s largest communities may impact Reddit’s perceived value to potential investors.

Conclusion

As we wait to see how this situation unfolds, it’s evident that the policy changes are testing the strength of the Reddit community. The solidarity shown by the subreddits is a clear message to the platform’s leadership about their discontent and their willingness to take collective action. The resolution of this dispute will provide significant insight into Reddit’s business strategy and its relationship with its user community. The coming days will be pivotal for Reddit’s future as it seeks to navigate the repercussions of its new API pricing policy.