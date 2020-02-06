Reddit partners with Tagboard – Adweek

TV channels using the interactive storytelling platform Tagboard can now add Reddit content and discussions thanks to a partnership between the two companies announced on Thursday.

The pact marks Reddit’s first foray into aggregate broadcast content, and the over 250 global broadcasters on the tagboard platform can incorporate Reddit’s users’ voices and ideas into their interactive news, sports, and entertainment broadcast packages integrated.

The NFL Network and local news channels owned by Tegna were among the first to benefit from the partnership and included content such as reviews of Ask Me Anything sessions, Photoshop battles, and unique community posts and comments on Reddit.

Tagboard / Reddit / NFL network

Alexandra Riccomini, senior director of business development and media partnerships at Reddit, said in a press release: “Our partnership with Tagboard enables Reddit’s unique content to be credited and distributed by television stations around the world for on-air storytelling purposes. We expect this partnership to enable broadcasters to regularly share Reddit content while demonstrating the power of the community and Reddit membership. “

Nathan Peterson, Tagboard’s Chief Revenue Officer, added: “Reddit is home to more than 100,000 active communities and a wealth of amazing content. As a leading distributor of Reddit content for broadcast brands, Tagboard plays an important role in ensuring that Reddit content can be more easily distributed to news, sports and entertainment brands around the world. “

And Adam Ostrow, Tegna’s Chief Digital Officer, said: “In our ongoing transformation of local news, we are always looking for the stories that matter most to our audience. Our partnership with Reddit and Tagboard enables our 49 local editors to adapt to the hyperlocal issues discussed in their communities and gives us the ability to develop news content that reflects the latest online conversations and insights that Redditors share , “