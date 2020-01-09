Reddit beats Facebook by introducing a superior deepfakes policy

Loading...

Reddit and Facebook are two very different social media platforms. As true as it may be, it is difficult not to close “gunshot wounds” with the latest policy of the former.

On Thursday, the popular social news site unveiled a brand new policy to curb impersonation and maliciously fraudulent media on the platform.

The new Reddit policy is as follows:

Do not pretend to be misleading or misleading as a person or entity.

Reddit does not allow content that misleads or imitates people or organizations. This not only includes using a Reddit account to pretend to be someone, but also things like domains that imitate others, as well as deepfakes or other manipulated content that is attributed to a person or entity as misleading or erroneous. While we allow satire and parody, we will always consider the context of certain content.

Basically, Reddit suppresses lies and disinformation on the website. Users cannot attempt to legitimately pretend to be another person or entity. For example, a user cannot register a celebrity’s username and really pretends to be that celebrity on the website. While this is the most wounded scenario, Reddit also specifically targets counterfeits and fake articles, and links are also covered in this policy.

In addition, the company is currently introducing similar rules for deepfakes and other misleadingly edited content that are also intended to be misled and misinformed under this policy.

A Reddit spokesman confirmed to Mashable that the ban on misleading photos and videos extends to all manipulated media, not just those created by AI (i.e. deepfakes).

Earlier this week, Facebook announced a new policy to ban deepfakes on the social networking site. As with Reddit, there are exceptions to content created as parody or satire. In contrast to Reddit’s guidelines, the new Facebook rules only apply to deepfakes. Edited non-AI media, such as President Trump’s now infamous slowed down Nancy Pelosi clip, are still allowed on the world’s largest social network. Not so with Reddit.

While Reddit doesn’t have the same massive misinformation problem as Facebook, it did have to deal with its own problems. The company previously discovered and stopped political campaigns with foreign influence on the platform.

When it comes to deepfakes, Reddit has a particularly unique story with this technology. The AI-generated face swapping technology first started in the mainstream on the website. At the time, the most popular use of the technology was to put the faces of famous actresses in adult movie scenes on the bodies of adult movie stars. After criticism, Reddit banned the pornographic use of deepfakes on the website in 2018.

According to Reddit, impersonation is “one of the rarest reporting classes” the company sees. But there are good reasons to tighten your rules now.

The company wanted to “hedge against things we haven’t seen much of, but we might see in the future, such as: B. Malicious politician deepfakes or other counterfeit or manipulated content with less technology that is misleading. “

The policy is currently recommended and criticized by Reddit users. But it wouldn’t be Reddit if some Redditors didn’t see how far they can go beyond the limits of the policy:

Reddit has its shortcomings, just like any other social media company. But when it comes to a comprehensive policy on manipulated media, Reddit gets the opposite vote and Facebook the dreaded opposite vote.